Grub“Dub”: A Win-Win for BC Dining and Students

Boston College Dining recently announced it has replaced GET Mobile, its previous food ordering system, with the more popular Grubhub platform. For many Eagles, this change is a welcome one, as Grubhub boasts an array of benefits for BC students. So, what exactly are those benefits? Let’s take a look.



Free Premium Membership

One of the biggest perks of the switch to Grubhub is the free access to Grubhub+, the platform’s premium membership. To activate it, simply enter your Eagle ID number. Like GET Mobile, Grubhub displays select dining halls and all of BC’s cafes on its app. There, you can select popular menu items and customize them as you please. BC dining dollars, residential dining bucks, and credit cards are all valid forms of payment. The most exciting part? Grubhub also offers off-campus options to BC students.

$0 Delivery Fees

It’s no secret that delivery fees can add up quickly when ordering food through Grubhub. But with BC’s student membership, students can enjoy free delivery on any Grubhub order from off-campus restaurants—an especially valuable perk for those on a budget.



Expanded Restaurant Options

With Grubhub, students now have access to a wider selection of restaurants. From Chipotle to local pizza shops, the online ordering platform allows students to pick any restaurant of their choice and order it for reduced fees. Student favorites include Bakey, Flourhouse Bakery, and Great Harvest Bread Company.

Meal Discounts

In addition to reduced delivery fees and a large restaurant inventory, Grubhub+ also provides meal discounts for various restaurants like McDonald’s. For example, McDonald’s is currently offering a free sausage McMuffin with egg with any order over $15. While the savings may seem small, these discounts can add up over time for students looking to stretch their budgets.

Supporting Local Businesses



While not exclusive to GrubHub, another advantage of the platform is its support for small businesses. Many local restaurants on the app boast high ratings, affordable prices, and quick delivery speeds. There’s nothing not to love about these cute little shops, many of which have greatly benefited from Grubhub and other mobile ordering services. The platform also consistently provides accurate delivery and pickup times for orders from these businesses, a common frustration with other online ordering apps.

Environmentally Friendly

Another advantage of using Grubhub is that BC Dining still allows students to use Green2Go reusable containers Simply select “options” when placing an order to choose a Green2Go container.

Unfortunately, BC Dining explained that students cannot receive the usual 10 percent discount for these orders, as Grubhub operates outside the University’s dining system. Even so, the initiative helps reduce food waste on campus—something BC Dining encourages students to consider beyond just the discount.