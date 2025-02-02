Scott Discusses Overcoming Self-Doubt at First BC Summit

Although daunting, risks are essential for growth, according to Rachel Scott.

“What if I told you right now that the risk— whatever the first thing that comes to mind right now—is ultimately going to transform what you do in your life and your career?” she said. “It’s going to lead to one of your biggest breakthroughs.”

Scott, ABC News’ senior congressional correspondent, shared her experiences as a political journalist and discussed the importance of overcoming self-doubt in a keynote address at the inaugural Boston College Summit, previously referred to as the Women’s Summit, on Saturday.

Beginning her career as a production associate for ABC News Live in 2016, Scott worked her way up to become a White House and Washington, D.C., correspondent. In 2021, she was appointed the network’s congressional correspondent.

She has received multiple awards, including a Peabody Award, an Alfred I. duPont–Columbia University Award, and multiple Emmy Awards.

After applying to numerous internships, Scott was selected for the White House Internship Program in 2012, during Barack Obama’s presidency. She credits this experience with parking her passion for political journalism.

In 2021, Scott attended the Russia-United States summit in Geneva, Switzerland. During two simultaneous press conferences—one hosted by the U.S. and the other by Russia—Scott was chosen to attend President Putin’s press conference.

“I questioned whether or not I deserve to be there,” Scott said. “I learned a powerful lesson that day—my time is much better spent asking the tough questions than it is questioning my right to be in the room.”

Scott said she was surprised when Putin called on her to ask a question. She seized the opportunity.

“While the Russian journalists in the room asked him about the score of a sports game and whether he was happy that a certain team won, I asked President Putin why all his little rivals were dead, in prison, or poisoned, and ‘what are you so afraid of?’” Scott said. “I asked, and when he didn’t answer, I followed up.”

During the 2024 election cycle, Scott covered Trump’s presidential campaign. In July 2024, she attended an interview panel for the National Association of Black Journalists, where she had the opportunity to interview Trump.

Scott opened the interview by reading negative statements Trump made about Black elected officials and journalists, then asked him why Black voters should support him.

Although she received backlash from Trump for her question, Scott expressed gratitude for the opportunity to engage in an open conversation.

“I see journalism as a pillar of democracy,” Scott said. “This is what keeps our democracy running, the fact that we’re able to challenge these leaders, and I have immense gratitude to President Trump and others who have agreed to sit down with me and have these conversations.”

After Scott’s keynote speech, attendees were given the opportunity to choose two out of six seminars, ranging from “Vulvar and Vaginal Health,” which addressed common female genital hygiene myths and risks of adhering to them, to “Subtle Grief,” which discussed how to navigate transitions, whether they be everyday instances or major life events.

Following the seminars, attendees gathered for a mainstage panel titled “Lifelong Eagles: Alumni Stories of Service and Success,” during which alumni panelists discussed the transition from the undergraduate experience at BC to post-grad life.

Despite her high-profile assignments and the success she has achieved in her career, Scott said she still sometimes doubts herself when stepping into new or uncertain situations, reminding the audience that this is a common challenge for everyone, no matter their accomplishments.

“People tend to think that people who are successful, people who have this resume, do not get scared, that people who ultimately achieve these goals don’t feel some sort of fear when they’re about to take a risk, or that sometimes they don’t feel out of place too,” said Scott. “And I have to tell you too, that is completely false.”