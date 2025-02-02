Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Feb. 2

Thumbs Up:
- Beanpot on the Horizon
- The Eagles are on a roll. Between the FSU upset and a BU sweep, it’s been a while since we’ve felt the sting of a loss in a long time. Now feels like the perfect time to break the curse and claim our first Beanpot title since 2012. Although 8 p.m. on a Monday isn’t the ideal time for such a big game, BC fans need to be as rowdy and spirited as ever to push us to the finals. With the right energy, maybe Northeastern won’t take home the title this year—it could be Eagles all the way.
- January is Over
- January is over, finally. A month that is only supposed to be 31 days seems to have lasted 500, but we’ve made it. As each cold, dark day crawled past, it seemed like it was never going to end. And can anyone honestly say they had a good January? Unless it was your birthday month, there’s not a lot to take away from the first month of 2025. New Year’s Resolutions and Sylly Week may have been left behind, but maybe that’s for the best. Although February might not seem much better, think of it this way—now we’re only 27 days away from Spring Break.
Thumbs Down:
- Six More Weeks
- Punxsutawney Phil has shown face and given us the result no one wanted: six more weeks of winter. I know it’s hard to hear, but don’t freak out. Winter isn’t just cold days and early nights—it could mean more snow angels, more hot chocolate, and more cute scarves. As much as we want to see the sun shining down and cherry blossom trees blooming, let’s try to see the bright side. And even if you can’t, then maybe this fact will help: Phil has only been right 39 percent of the time.
- Abroad FOMO
- As we’ve all settled into our spring semesters, it seems some are enjoying it more than others. As juniors have successfully settled into their study abroad locations, we are shivering in our houses and dorms. It’s easy to compare ourselves to the exciting and aesthetic photos that are piling up on our feeds from all over the world. Sometimes, amid all our stress, it seems like another country could be the solution to all our problems. But give it a few months, and Boston College will be as warm and appealing as ever.
