Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Feb. 2

January is over, finally. A month that is only supposed to be 31 days seems to have lasted 500, but we’ve made it. As each cold, dark day crawled past, it seemed like it was never going to end. And can anyone honestly say they had a good January? Unless it was your birthday month, there’s not a lot to take away from the first month of 2025. New Year’s Resolutions and Sylly Week may have been left behind, but maybe that’s for the best. Although February might not seem much better, think of it this way—now we’re only 27 days away from Spring Break.