Energy and Sentimentality Define UPrising’s Annual Showcase

On Saturday, UPrising Dance Crew hosted their annual showcase, the Waves Show, at the Robsham Theater. As audience members filed in 30 minutes before the show began, non-stop chatter and excitement followed.

UPrising is focused on an urban, hip-hop influence, incorporating a variety of styles and elements of dance such as concepts, visuals, and acrobatic stunts. This is the group’s eighth annual show, featuring guest performances by BC Dance Ensemble (BCDE), CONcept ARTist (ConArt), and BC Irish Dance (BCID).

UPrising started the night with its Fall Set, choreographed by Hannah Fuller, MCAS ’25; Sydney Leardi, MCAS ’27; Ashley Lee, LSEHD ’25; Laura Debrabandere, MCAS ’27; and Shea Gahr, LSEHD ’25. This year, their concept was “a sunny beach day” as noted on the show program.

The lively choreography complemented energetic songs including, “Summer Days (feat. Macklemore & Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy)” by Martin Garrix and “Rush” by Troye Sivan. The choreography featured great formations, showcasing the group’s teamwork and versatility.

Guest performance BCDE took the stage next. BCDE is BC’s first student-run dance group, specializing in a diverse range of styles including jazz, contemporary, ballet, and tap. The choreography’s theme was danger, featuring continuous acrobatic stunts and lifts to songs “Dangerous” by Michael Jackson and a remix of Jackson’s “Billie Jean” by Dj Ale. Just like its UPrising counterparts, BCDE featured impeccable teamwork and control.

Following BCDE, UPrising took the stage with Girlboss Set, choreographed by Summer Joh, LSEHD ’25, Fuller, and Lee. Contrasting the Fall Set, Girlboss Set takes a sexy twist, featuring black outfits and heels. Song choices were also on point, featuring tracks like “Level Up” by Ciara and “Vroom Vroom” by Charli XCX. The crowd went wild when Gahr performed a solo flip as a part of the dance.

ConArt followed the act with choreography featuring intricate footwork. Despite a small team of only four members for the performance, they gave spectacular energy on stage.

After ConArt, UPrising took the stage again with its Nostalgia Set, choreographed by Lily von Rosenvinge, MCAS ’26; Mikayla Kendall, MCAS ’25; and Lee. The denim outfits they donned were exactly what you might expect while the nostalgic songs “1, 2 Step” by Ciara and Missy Elliott and “Classic” by MKTO completed the concept. The choreography felt more carefree and casual, showing off each member’s personality.

After a brief 10-minute intermission, the UPrising leadership board introduced themselves, their names, and their roles. A special shout-out went to the event’s coordinator Emma Ogata, MCAS ’26, for her efforts in making the showcase possible.

Following, Rookie Set featured the four new members of UPrising, Maddie Anders, CSOM ’28; Jenny Zhao, MCAS ’26; Sara Bufi, LSEHD ’27; and Selene Ferreira, MCAS ’28. The self-choreographed routine included songs like “Toxic” by Britney Spears and “The Motto” by Tiësto & Ava Max. The rookies brought new energy into the group and used their set to show off their abilities.

Taking a more melancholic turn came the Senior Set, choreographed by the group’s departing members, Mina Do, MCAS ’25, Gahr, Lee, Fuller, and Kendall. Dressed in all white to symbolize their upcoming graduation, the set featured songs like “no tears left to cry” by Ariana Grande and demonstrated the seniors’ dance experience. Toward the end of the performance, tears were visible in their eyes, exhibiting how much UPrising meant to them.

Before UPrising performed its last routine, BCID took the stage as the group’s second guest performance. The group danced to songs like “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield while dancing in well-arranged formations.

The evening concluded with the Waves Set, choreographed by Caitlin Murphy, MCAS ’27, Gahr, Debrabandere, Ferreira, Ogata, and Leardi. This was the most energetic set of the night, as the dancers rocked their UPrising shorts and mini black puffer vests. Songs included “Flex Up” by Lil Yachty and “GIRLS” by The Kid LAROI. Wavey movements were choreographed throughout the set to emphasize the theme, including a perfectly executed wave that bounced from dancer to dancer to conclude the night.

Taking a group photo post-performance as friends and family brought flowers to the stage, UPrising’s annual showcase was one filled with both energy and sentimentality.