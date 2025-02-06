How To Throw the Ultimate Galentine’s Day Party

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be like a Hallmark commercial full of flowers, fancy dinners, and that couple who can’t stop making everyone uncomfortable with their PDA. Instead of sitting around and moping over your single status on Feb. 14, gather your friends and throw the ultimate Galentine’s Day party!

Galentine’s Day is the perfect way to celebrate your friendships and embrace the day’s theme of love in a meaningful way. Here’s how to have the best Galentine’s Day ever (or at least avoid eating your body weight in chocolate while your friends are out on dates)!

Step One: Choose a Theme

A theme sets the tone for the party. Think beyond red and pink heart decorations and choose a theme that includes activities. You could host a movie marathon with all your favorite rom-coms, or plan a spa night complete with facemasks, manicures, and relaxing music. Whatever you choose, make sure the night is filled with fun activities to keep your guests entertained.

Step Two: Make Fun Food and Drinks

You can’t throw a proper Galentine’s Day bash without festive drinks! Get creative with the menu and add a Valentine’s Day-themed touch. If you’re over 21, serve fruity, pink cocktails like strawberry mojitos or raspberry mimosas. If you are looking for a non-alcoholic option, sparkling water or pink lemonade in fancy glasses with a few fruit garnishes make for fun, refreshing drinks.

No party is complete without tasty snacks. If you have access to a kitchen, bake heart-shaped cookies or cupcakes and decorate them with your friends. If not, you can make mug cakes in the microwave or set up a hot cocoa bar with tasty toppings.

Step Three: Decorate

The right decorations can elevate any party without breaking the bank. You don’t need to spend a fortune on flowers or elaborate setups—simple or homemade decor can make a big impact. Stick to pink, red, and white, but throw in some metallic accents like gold or silver for a more glamorous vibe. Heart-shaped details will set the tone for a cute and fun party—think balloons, confetti, or even a fun photo booth with a heart-shaped backdrop. For a budget-friendly option, cut out hearts from colorful paper and string them together for an easy DIY garland. Lastly, create a cozy nook with comfy blankets and pillows where guests can hang out and chat.

Step Four: Plan Fun Activities

Based on your chosen theme, you can incorporate fun activities to make the night even more enjoyable! Here are a few ideas:

Galentine’s Bingo: Create bingo cards with prompts like “Compliment from a friend,” “Valentine’s pun,” or “Wore pink.” Play a round during the party for laughs, and maybe even offer some prizes.

DIY Craft Station: Set up a craft area where guests can make friendship bracelets, paint mini canvases, or create personalized cards.

Valentine’s Gift Exchange: Have your guests come to the party with a card or small gift for another person. For added fun try a secret “Valentine” or white elephant-style gift exchange.

Photo Booth Fun: Who doesn’t love a cute photo with friends? Make a photo booth area with props like heart-shaped glasses, feather boas, and other props for fun selfies and group photos.

Step Five: Don’t Forget a Great Playlist

A great playlist is key to setting the right vibe for your party. Choose some pop hits and classic throwbacks to keep the energy high. For extra Galentine’s flair, consider an all-female artist lineup. Whatever the music vibe is, make sure it enhances the upbeat and happy mood!

Step Six (The Most Important Step): Focus on Fun and Friendship

Above all, remember that Galentine’s Day is about celebrating your friendships and the important women in your life. Don’t stress about making it perfect—just focus on making your friends feel loved, cherished, and appreciated. Whether you’re hosting a big bash or a small gathering, the focus should always be on friendship, laughter, and love.