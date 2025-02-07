Annual BHM Opening Ceremony Celebrates Black Identity With Reflections and Performances

The Heights Room buzzed with energy Wednesday evening as community members gathered for Boston College’s annual Black History Month opening celebration, highlighted by lively performances and speeches.

“This day invites us to reflect on the journey of Black individuals within our Boston College community and the legacy of Black-identifying people all over the world,” said Ajae’Lyn Price, CSON ’26. “It includes those who paved the way for us to be here today, those who walk alongside us today, and those who will continue the legacy in the future.”

The event was sponsored by the Thea Bowman AHANA and Intercultural Center (BAIC) and featured speeches by student leaders, who spoke about the importance of commemorating Black history and achievement.

Price shared her experience growing up in both Ghana and the United States, reflecting on how she found a sense of belonging and pride at the BAIC. She described walking into the BAIC and being welcomed by people exchanging hugs and greetings, regardless of whether they knew each other.

“This marks something special to me because on this day, it was not just a hug, it was an act of recognition and solidarity, and it was a reminder that we are not on this journey alone,” Price said.

Vice President for Student Affairs Shawna Cooper Whitehead opened the event with a talk on the Black community’s resilience, emphasizing both its diversity and shared solidarity.

“Those who identify as part of the African diaspora have many different experiences,” Cooper Whitehead said. “With that Blackness, there is so much diversity, and in that diversity, there is still so much unity, shared experiences, shared goals, and a rich history.”

While acknowledging that celebrating Black accomplishments should be a year-long pursuit, Cooper Whitehead emphasized that Black History Month offers a meaningful opportunity to recognize past generations of Black individuals and their contributions.

“We became voters, even through threats and harassment,” Cooper Whitehead said. “We became homeowners, even through redlining. We received degrees, found careers, and became entrepreneurs, inventors, and business owners despite systemic racism and oppression.”

The event honored Black history and acknowledged the community’s struggles, but it was also a celebration of rich culture.

Posters and decorations of famous Black leaders lined the walls of the Heights Room and energetic music played throughout the ceremony.

“[Black History Month] is filled with music, food, and the joy of reconnecting with friends we haven’t seen in a while, and even during these particularly challenging times, we have maintained our essential interpersonal connections,” Cooper Whitehead said.

Speeches from students, professors, and leaders were interspersed with performances from student organizations. The celebration included musical acts from BEATS and Voices of Imani, a dance from PATU, and a group prayer.

Florence Madenga, an assistant professor of communication, was the keynote speaker.

Her address explored the significance of Black popular culture, Black camp culture, and the profound impact of Black humor—elements she highlighted as vital to enriching and celebrating Black History Month.

Madenga concluded her speech with a quote from author Toni Morrison.

“There is no time for despair, no place for self-pity, no need for silence, no room for fear,” Madenga read. “I know the world is bruised and bleeding, and though it is important not to ignore its pain, it is also critical to refuse to succumb to its malevolence.”