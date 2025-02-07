It’s Grammy Season! Here’s a Complete Recap of the 67th Annual Awards Ceremony

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards Ceremony commemorated some of the most talented performers and most significant hits in music. It aired on Feb. 2, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS and Paramount+.

This year’s rendition was hosted by comedian and former host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah. The ceremony was broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and paid homage to those who lost their homes and belongings during the tragic California Wildfires.

Nearly 100 awards were given out and recognized music released between Sept. 16, 2023, and Aug. 30, 2024.

The evening opened with a performance by a group of artists—John Legend, Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, and Sheryl Crow—who came together to honor those affected by the fires.

Billie Eilish came next with a performance of “BIRDS OF A FEATHER.” Clad in an oversized orange t-shirt, acid-bleached jeans, and a Los Angeles Dodgers hat, she gave the audience her all with a scenic landscape as her backdrop.

Nominated in all four main categories and six Grammys total, up next was Sabrina Carpenter, who was introduced with a Short n’ Sweet montage of her past year that then transitioned into a creative and comical rendition of her top hits “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” in front of a blue-tinted, royal setting.

Cardi B presented the first Grammy of the night to Doechii’s Alligator Bites Never Heal for best rap album. Doechii was one of 2025’s fastest-rising artists and dedicated her album to sobriety, and it’s already shaping rap’s future. Her performance later in the night shocked our whole listening party with how powerful and punching her lyrics were.

“‘Platinum record’ this, ’viral record’ that / I’m makin’ so much money, I’m all over the net / I’m movin’ so fast, no time to process / And no, I’m not in a gang, but I’m always on set,” sang Doechii.

Doechii brought back the energy and beats of old-school rap that many current artists can’t replicate, drawing in fans from all corners of the music world.

Best pop vocal album was awarded to Carpenter for her pop-hit album Short n’ Sweet and was presented by L.A. rock phenoms Red Hot Chili Peppers.

After Carpenter’s acceptance speech, Olivia Rodrigo took the stage to introduce Chappell Roan, who performed her hit song “Pink Pony Club,” a self-proclaimed “love letter to L.A.” She sported a cowboy outfit studded head to toe in rhinestones and her signature vivid, colorful makeup reminiscent of the cover of her recent album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

Following Roan’s groundbreaking, effervescent performance, Taylor Swift took the stage to present the award for best country album. This time, COWBOY CARTER, Beyoncé’s first country album, claimed the win. Later in the night, she also took home the final award—album of the year— for the same record.

The next performance featured nominees for best new artist, starting with Benson Boone, who delivered an energetic set in a sparkly blue unitard. Victoria Monét then took the stage to present the award to Roan—prompting collective groans from our watch party.

The Weeknd made a surprise appearance, marking his return to the Grammys after boycotting the awards in 2021 when After Hours and its breakout hit, “Blinding Lights,” were snubbed. He took the stage to perform his newly released song, “Cry For Me,” from his latest album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. He then transitioned into the album’s hit single, “Timeless,” joined by Playboi Carti.

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars sang a heartfelt cover of the classic “California Dreamin’” to raise donations for the Pasadena Community Foundation.

SZA had the honor of presenting the best pop duo award to Gaga and Mars for their collaboration on “Die With A Smile.” Gaga followed this with a few short phrases on the importance of transgender visibility in the industry and the world.

Last year’s record of the year winner, Miley Cyrus, came out to announce this year’s recipient. The award went to Kendrick Lamar for “Not Like Us,” earning him an encore of applause. Lamar also claimed song of the year, sparking an equally enthusiastic reaction from the crowd.

Before taking the stage, Charli XCX appeared on-screen for a brief introduction, where she spoke about her groundbreaking 2024 album, BRAT. The broadcast then transitioned to her live performance, where she took the stage in a blue outfit to perform “Von dutch” and “Guess.”

Charli had a successful night, taking home three awards: best electronic/dance album and best recording package for BRAT, and best dance pop recording for “Von dutch.”

The 67th Grammy Awards featured unforgettable performances, groundbreaking wins, and powerful tributes. The night highlighted music’s influence, from Lamar’s sweeping success to Beyoncé’s genre-defying victory. By the end of the ceremony, Lamar emerged as the top winner with five Grammys, while Beyoncé and Charli XCX each took home three awards.

As the ceremony comes to a close, one thing is clear—music continues to evolve, inspire, and redefine boundaries.