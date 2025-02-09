AERODynamiK Debuts New Collaboration at Stunning Spring Showcase

Exciting collaborations and explosive movement provided the foundation for AEROdynamiK’s (AeroK) thrilling spring showcase. Robsham Theater was packed on Saturday night for the performance, and the crowd eagerly reciprocated the energy of the dancers.

Every routine was choreographed excellently, and the group was completely in sync throughout the evening. Dressed entirely in white, the shifting background lighting guaranteed the dancers would visually stand out on stage.

Not only were the dancers visibly popping, but pop music also backed the majority of the group’s routines. The soundtrack of the night largely featured contemporary mainstream songs by popular artists like Billie Eilish and Shawn Mendes.

The audience wasn’t left in the dark regarding the intent behind the routines, though. Between each set, a couple of AeroK members would take the stage to introduce and explain the theme of the next dance.

During one of these interludes early in the performance, the crowd erupted when it was revealed that Synergy, another hip-hop dance crew on campus, would be making an appearance. Synergy provided a refreshing contrast in style, dressing colorfully and bringing intensity and rhythm with a largely rap-based set.

Synergy wasn’t the only dance group to feature during the show. One of the highlights of the evening was a collaborative debut with a non-BC group—a rarity at on-campus dance shows. For the first time ever, the Harvard Asian American Dance Troupe (AADT) shared the Robsham stage with AeroK.

AADT looks to represent Asian tradition through dance, and its set exemplified the diverse range of dance forms rooted in Asian culture.

AeroK, which used to operate under the Korean Student Association, also has its roots in Asian dance. Despite now being a fusion of different styles and cultures, it performed what it called the “AeroK-Pop” set as a reminder of where the group started.

A crowd favorite was the couples set in which the group was divided into duos, showing the value of chemistry, friendship, and working together. The emphasis on companionship was apparent, but the routine featured intimate moments that left the crowd awestruck.

Other themed sets included a survival show motif, based on the reality TV show many group members grew up on. The set was prefaced by a series of sketch videos, displaying the versatility of AeroK as more than a dance group.

AeroK never disappoints, and this show was no different—the anticipation in the crowd was palpable in every twist, turn, leap, and stomp. The energy was electric all evening, the varying tempos of each set ensuring that the audience was completely engaged and presented with something new in every routine.