ALC Showdown Scheduled for Night Before Hockey National Championship, Avoiding Last Year’s Scheduling Conflict

Boston College’s highly anticipated annual ALC Showdown is scheduled for Friday, April 11, avoiding last year’s scheduling conflict with BC men’s hockey’s national championship game.

“I’m really grateful that ALC was able to push Showdown back to avoid any conflicts,” said Evan Mirabella, MCAS ’25 and a co-captain of Fuego del Corazon, in a statement to The Heights. “While the audience last year was incredibly energetic, it was a little disappointing that some friends had to choose between attending Showdown or staying home to watch the game.”

The AHANA+ Leadership Council (ALC) scheduled Showdown 2024 for April 13, the same day as the NCAA Men’s Division I Hockey Championship. The date had been tentatively set in December, but ALC was caught off guard when BC’s hockey team advanced to the national championship, forcing students to choose between the two events.

“Last year, some of my sport-obsessed friends chose their allegiance to BC hockey over our friendship, and admittedly, it was satisfying to taunt them with the fact that BC didn’t even win,” Mirabella wrote. “They, of course, shot back that my team didn’t win either – “touche.” Thankfully no one will have to pick sides this year.”

This year, the scheduling conflict was successfully avoided, with Showdown scheduled for the night between the National Semifinals on April 10 and the National Championship on April 12.

“I am feeling excited about the fact that it’s not on the same night as the finals,” said Cordelia Zawarski, LSEHD ’25 and director of the Dance Organization of Boston College.

Zawarski said the new date does, however, pose some logistical challenges for dance teams due to members’ class schedules.

“The Friday that [Showdown is] on is a little bit tricky for us dance team members, because usually it’s on a Saturday, historically, and we have tech starting as early as around 10:00 a.m.,” Zawarski said. “So now that it’s on a Friday, we’re definitely going to have some trouble with our members getting out of class for tech time.”

Despite the new hurdles, Zawaraski said having Showdown on a date that does not conflict with the Frozen Four finals is ultimately a better alternative.

“That being said, it is so much better than being on the same night as the Frozen Four finals,” Zawarski said.