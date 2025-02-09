McMullen Museum Comes Alive for Art After Dark

On Friday night, the McMullen Museum of Art opened its doors for the highly anticipated Art After Dark annual festival. This vibrant event, celebrating student creativity across various art forms, transformed the museum into a dynamic and lively space where visual art, music, and performance melded into an interactive experience.

As guests entered the museum, they were greeted with animated student performances in the atrium. Music groups such as the Common Tones and the Acoustics filled the air with beautiful melodies, while independent student artists performed their own originals.

The music was a central aspect of the event, as each gallery door was left open for the tunes to flow through the typically quiet museum corridors, creating a pleasant atmosphere. The musical acts not only showcased the students’ talents but also established a harmonious association between different art forms.

Beyond the music, the first floor offered a delicious buffet, with an array of Middle Eastern canapés and desserts. While attendees enjoyed the food, an assortment of interactive board games encouraged people to engage in friendly competition.

On the far end of the museum, a gallery was transformed into an intimate French cinema, where the melodies of the atrium gave way to playful French music and monologues. This reimagined space provided a pleasant escape, inviting guests to relax and enjoy the inventive atmosphere.

On the second floor, the focus shifted to hands-on creativity with the first looks at the museum’s new exhibit, Wonders of Creation: Art, Science, and Innovation in the Islamic World. Visitors were invited to participate in a range of craft activities on this floor, allowing them to connect with the art on a personal level.

One table offered the opportunity to design and decorate incense burners, while another featured intricate embroidery where attendees could carefully stitch journal covers. A particularly unique offering was the collaborative artwork titled “A Corpse of Wondrous Creation.” This station allowed everyone to contribute to an ever-growing piece of collective art, reflecting themes of community and creativity.

The third floor provided a peaceful environment where students could engage in a creative project inspired by the Wonders of Creation. Here, guests had the opportunity to craft their own constellations by arranging dark cardboard and stringing fairy lights. The soft glow of the lights paired with the intimate atmosphere allowed participants to connect with their creativity in a calming and meditative way.

As the night drew to a close, it was clear that Art After Dark had once again proven its importance as a campus tradition. More than just a showcase of talent, the event provided a space for students from different disciplines to come together and participate in creativity, reaffirming its power to unite, inspire, and elevate the community.