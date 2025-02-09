BC Makes Revisions and Redactions to Office of Institutional Diversity Website

Boston College made several changes to the Office of Institutional Diversity (OID) website over the past week, temporarily removing its diversity and inclusion statement, removing the OID newsletter, and making edits to the office’s initiatives.

Internet archives show that the changes were made sometime after Jan. 30.

In a statement to The Heights, Brock Dilworth, managing director of creative services for the Office of University Communications, said the OID periodically takes down pages for review.

“This page had generic definitions of diversity and inclusion—nothing related to BC’s specific approach to the topic,” Dilworth wrote. “They are reviewing, will revise, and later republish.”

Various web pages and statements related to diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives within individual schools, such as the Morrissey College of Arts and Sciences and the Carroll School of Management, remain intact.

The changes come amid President Donald Trump’s effort to target and dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs across the country.

Four organizations have sued Trump following his rollback of DEI, including the American Association of University Professors. The lawsuit alleges Trump exceeded his authority in passing the executive order.

BC established the OID in 2004, replacing the Office of Affirmative Action, which the University created in 1971, according to the “history” page of its website. The “history” page was also recently revised to omit a sentence related to the OID’s goals.

“In establishing the OID, the University signaled its commitment to redirect and strengthen its efforts in the area of diversity,” the old page read.

The archived diversity and inclusion statement included definitions of diversity and inclusion as well as an explanation of how the office supports the University’s goals.

“The Office for Institutional Diversity facilitates efforts to advance and sustain an organizational culture and climate that welcomes diversity, equity and inclusiveness for all members of the Boston College community,” the statement read.

The OID also removed archives of its newsletter from its website. Launched in 2017, the newsletter featured bi-annual installments aimed at highlighting diversity and inclusion efforts to “cultivate a culture of inclusion and belonging.”

“The newsletter provides information about our office, including featured programs and highlights from past events,” the site used to read. “We also connect you to some other efforts at Boston College that promote diversity and inclusion.”

The OID website also no longer includes information about DEI practices or lists the names of members of the diversity steering committee and diversity advisory committee.

On its mission page, the OID featured “Five Strategic Initiatives,” explaining the OID’s plan to promote diversity on campus. The current page only features “Four Strategic Initiatives,” with the fifth statement removed.

“Focus on fair treatment and a sense of belonging for all individuals in the Boston College community,” the fifth initiative stated.