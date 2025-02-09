Black Experience in America Through Song (B.E.A.T.S.) celebrated Black History Month with its BHM showcase on Saturday. The event took place in the Vandy Cab room, where the a cappella group gathered together to celebrate the Young, Gifted, & Black—a theme that resonated throughout the night in both song choice and message.

President of B.E.A.T.S. Victoria Adegboyega, MCAS ’26, kicked off the evening with greetings, a PSA regarding the programs, and a “special touch” given to audience members—a palm-sized crown—as a reminder of identity, pride, and purpose.

“For the people who are in the closer front, you may be curious as to why there are crowns sitting on your seats,” said Adegboyega. “It’s a reminder that we are young, we are gifted, and we are Black. We are kings and we are queens. And if anybody tells us that we are not, I believe in y’all so you should believe in yourselves too.”

The all-male step team Sexual Chocolate made a special appearance and set off the night on the right foot with a vibrant performance, commanding the stage with rhythmic precision and energy that had the audience cheering.

As the crowd settled, B.E.A.T.S. carried on its tradition of opening with “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the “Black national anthem,” as the audience stood in respect. The song’s powerful lyrics echoed through the room, reinforcing the night’s celebration of Black identity.

The group structured the performances by incorporating a poem after every two songs, creating clear transitions between themes: “Love,” “Fun Love,” “Project,” “Reflection/Spirituality,” “Social Commentary,” and “Acceptance.”

Adegboyega showcased her wide vocal range with “Love,” by Keyshia Cole. Francine Farel, MCAS ’28, got the crowd chanting along to Destiny’s Child’s “Jumpin’, Jumpin’,” as the members of B.E.A.T.S. performed basketball-inspired choreography in unison.

Members of B.E.A.T.S. were joined by Voices of Imani in a heartfelt rendition of “This Little Light of Mine,” by Soweto Gospel, a performance that left many audience members visibly moved. The blend of harmonies and emotion-filled delivery made it one of the standout moments of the night.

The concert came to a close with the song that inspired the night’s theme, “Young, Gifted, & Black.” Originally by Nina Simone, the song was performed by Ridge Noelsaint, MCAS ’28, who delivered a powerhouse performance to end the night.

After the musical numbers wrapped up, the new members of B.E.A.T.S. were introduced, marking an exciting moment for the group’s future. Adegboyega then took a moment to thank God, the audience, and everyone involved in making the showcase possible, highlighting the collective effort behind the event.

Adegboyega emphasized the group’s growth over the past year, noting that it was just her and one other person in her sophomore year—now, they have a full stage.

The vibrant lights, great music, and packed crowd made for a memorable evening. With every song, the audience’s cheers of “queen,” “wow,” and “You go [name]” made it clear—the night was nothing short of a success.

Correction (2/10/2025, 1 p.m.): A previous version of this article misnamed B.E.A.T.S.’ showcaase and has been corrected to reflect that it is the group’s Black History Month showcase.

Update (2/10/2025, 1 p.m.): This article was updated to clarify statements made by Adegboyega.