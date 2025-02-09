Progress Continues on Newton Senior Center Amid Supply Chain Concerns

On Tuesday evening, Tommy Rooney, the project manager for the City of Newton Public Buildings Department, Tom Murphy, a consultant, and two dozen Newton residents met to discuss updates for the Newton Center for Active Living, or NewCAL, a new building for Newton’s growing elderly population that is planned to open its doors in Fall 2025.

NewCAL is being completed at 345 Walnut St. and is “designed to optimize the quality of life for Newton’s older adults and those who support them, through welcoming, respectful and meaningful opportunities that engage, value, and empower older adults to remain independent and important assets in [Newton’s] community,” according to their vision statement.

The elderly population, 65-year-old and older, of Newton, is projected to increase to 63 percent in five years.

On top of catering to the elderly population of Newton, the center is meant to be an age-friendly space that enriches multigenerational experiences.

The center’s construction started in early March 2024, and nearly a year later, they have the framing, deck, and walking track complete and will follow up with drywalls, window installations, roofing, and bricks in the next few months.

Currently, the interior duct, piping, wiring, and electrical conduit are being installed in the walls and ceilings. These installations will continue for another month, while the drywall and insulation will be installed after the interior is finished.

“Temporary heating is running for the building to have the interior temperature acclimated to install the drywall,” Murphy said.

The topping-off ceremony for the building will take place in the next two or three weeks, as the project team is waiting for the shipping date of the cupola, a small dome-like structure placed on top of a building.

“We’re still waiting for the ship date on the cupola to inform our topping-off ceremony,” Murphy said. “We expect that any day now.

Several residents, who joined the working group meeting on Tuesday, voiced their concerns about the recent tariffs imposed by the United States on Canada, Mexico, and China. They wondered how these tariffs could impact the supply chain, furniture cost, fixtures and equipment (FF&E), and any technology that might go into the building.

“I’d rather have everything bought and paid for and sitting in a warehouse if we had to,” said Joan Isle, a Newton resident.

Murphy indicated that he is uncertain on this matter and acknowledged that some of the technology for the building, including computers and monitors, is most likely to be sourced from imports.

“It’s hard to say,” Murphy said. “So far, we’ve got China tariffs as of yesterday. I don’t know what we’re doing today but the other Canada and Mexico tariffs have been put off for a month, and we haven’t really seen it hit the market yet. Most of our furniture is more domestic, though.”

Although some residents urged the team to purchase furniture and necessary equipment for the building instantly due to the increased tariffs, Murphy explained that the project team plans to follow through with the schedule.