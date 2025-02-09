Sentimental Valentine’s Day Gifts You Haven’t Thought Of (But Definitely Should)

Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to shower your person with love, both emotionally and materially. But let’s be real—it’s easy to fall back on the usual suspects: flowers, chocolates, or a teddy bear holding a heart. Are they cute? Sure. Memorable? Not really.

This year, why not mix things up with a combination of creative DIY gifts and thoughtful buys that feel truly meaningful. The best part? They’re all budget-friendly without skimping on sentiment. Here are a couple ideas to help you get ready for your day of love!

DIY Gifts

A Customized Playlist

Sure, you’ve created playlists for road trips before, but have you ever curated a soundtrack for your relationship? Think beyond their favorite songs. Add tracks that remind you of their identity, songs that tap into your inside jokes, or tunes tied to special memories you’ve shared. Add a personal touch by including notes for each song, explaining why they’re meaningful. It’s like giving your significant other a mixtape straight from your heartstrings.

A “Reasons Why I Love You” Deck of Cards

Let’s get creative! Take a regular deck of cards and transform it into a love-filled treasure chest. Write down one reason why you love them on each card. You’ll end up with 52 sweet, funny, or heartfelt notes that they can flip through whenever they need a love boost. This simple gift is sure to warm their heart, one card at a time.

Homemade Coupon Book

Who doesn’t love a good coupon? Create a homemade coupon book filled with love, laughter, and little surprises. Include coupons like “One dinner made by yours truly—your choice of menu,” “One free back rub—no expiration date,” or “One movie night—your pick!” The best part? You can make them as sweet, silly, or romantic as you like. It’s not just a gift—it’s the gift of your time, attention, and love. After all, what’s more valuable than that?

Thoughtful Buys

A Star Map of a Special Night

Want to literally give your special someone the stars? You can buy a custom star map that captures the night sky from a meaningful date—the day you met, your first kiss, or that night you realized that they were the one. You can create your own at The Star Poster, with prices ranging from $50 to $90 for a printed or framed poster. Plus, you can add a sweet message for that extra personal touch. It’s a gorgeous, romantic keepsake that will look stunning on their wall and remind them of that unforgettable moment every time they look at it.

A Custom Phone Case

A phone case is something your partner uses every day, so why not make it special? Design a custom phone case that’s as unique as your relationship. You can import a favorite photo of the two of you, write down an inside joke that always makes you both laugh, or choose a meaningful quote that represents your bond. With the price coming in at around $14, there are plenty of options to choose from. Whether your significant other prefers minimalist designs or bold, colorful ones, you’ll find something that fits their style. Not only will they protect their phone in style, but every time they pick it up, they’ll be reminded of you.

A Personalized Puzzle

How about turning one of your favorite photos into a custom puzzle? Whether it’s a candid shot from a special day or a picture that captures a hilarious moment, this $22 gift from Shutterfly brings memories to life in a fun, engaging way. It’s a sweet reminder that sometimes, the best memories come together piece by piece.