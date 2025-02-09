Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Feb. 9

Let’s not act like study abroad decisions went perfectly. There have been horror stories about students being placed in programs they didn’t choose, assigned to the fall semester instead of spring, and even having incomplete applications. It seems like everyone somehow ended up in Venice. This is made all the worse by it being all anyone talks about. Answering the “Where did you get?” question when you aren’t the happiest is not a great feeling. As cliche as it is, try not to worry. Everything happens for a reason, and no matter where you end up, it is going to be incredible.