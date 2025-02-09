Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Feb. 9

Thumbs Up:
- Study Abroad Decisions
- Congratulations! Whether it’s Rome, Madrid, or Copenhagen, sophomores studying abroad have received their 2026 placements. Hopefully, it was good news. To everyone who got their first choice, we are so proud! And even for those who got their last choice, don’t worry—studying abroad will be worth every bit of stress this process gives you. Just think of the new languages, travel, and fresh perspectives you’ll gain during your time abroad. It doesn’t matter if you’ll be going spring, fall, or summer—it’s going to be the time of your life.
- Snow!
- It’s been a winter wonderland lately. It seems like every day we are getting winter storm warnings and waking up to snow covering the ground. Stokes and Gasson are looking as beautiful as ever coated in white. This also means many fun winter activities: sledding, building snowmen, and snowball fights. As much as the cold weather can bring us down, snow can be a wonderful perk. Unfortunately, it seems to be melting all too quickly. Snow is a lot more fun when it sticks. Hopefully, these six more weeks of winter will bring more flurries and snowflakes.
Thumbs Down:
- (Also) Study Abroad Decisions
- Let’s not act like study abroad decisions went perfectly. There have been horror stories about students being placed in programs they didn’t choose, assigned to the fall semester instead of spring, and even having incomplete applications. It seems like everyone somehow ended up in Venice. This is made all the worse by it being all anyone talks about. Answering the “Where did you get?” question when you aren’t the happiest is not a great feeling. As cliche as it is, try not to worry. Everything happens for a reason, and no matter where you end up, it is going to be incredible.
- 100 Day Dance
- It seems that the 100 Day Dance was a disaster. From coat check trouble to ticketing issues, the celebration was overshadowed by technical problems. It’s always disappointing when such a highly anticipated event doesn’t live up to expectations. That said, this shouldn’t overshadow the accomplishment it represents: 100 days until graduation. Wow. Instead of dwelling on everything that went wrong, all we can do now is enjoy everything we can. It wouldn’t be a BC event without the inevitable hiccups—that’s part of the joy of this place.
