Regi-stressed: How To Navigate the Housing Process at BC

Right now, the sounds of hallways across campus are filled with questions of “Who is in your 8-man?” and “Do you need a direct?” As the dreaded date for housing registration draws near, many students are anxious about what housing they will get after the fateful day. If you’re feeling this way, know that you are not alone. Thankfully, there are numerous strategies you can use to ease housing-induced stress.

Center for Student Wellness

The Boston College Center for Student Wellness aims to promote student’s mental, physical, and social health by offering a catalog of specialized wellness programs. Located in the basement of Gasson Hall, students can sign up for one-on-one sessions with a certified Wellness Coach.

During these sessions, you can talk to your coach about your housing anxieties and how they may affect your health. In a goal-oriented session, wellness coaches might ask you how you can live a happy life without securing the housing you want, putting your housing situation into perspective.

They offer a variety of other resources that can help students mitigate stress during this already hectic housing time. For example, the Wellness Center hosts events across campus throughout the year—such as “WellFest”— that emphasize the importance of maintaining a healthy and balanced life.

Counseling Services

University Counseling Services is another resource for handling anxiety and mental difficulties. It’s especially valuable during the housing selection process, when relationships with friends and potential roommates can become strained. From one-on-one therapy to group therapy, University Counseling Services offers a variety of reliable, effective options for students dealing with stress and anxiety. Always reach out when you need it. Remember, the bravest thing you can do is ask for help.

Visit the Plex

Engaging in physical activity is another effective way to reduce stress. The Margot Connell Recreation Center offers four floors of facilities where students can exercise and alleviate anxiety, especially after challenging discussions about housing. In addition to solo workouts, students can also participate in group fitness classes that offer social benefits. Personally, I find yoga is extremely beneficial—you focus on breathing, stretching, and healing yourself. Going to the Plex is a great way to take care of your body and relax your mind, particularly when the housing process is weighing on you.

Roommate Events

If you are anxious about finding a roommate, clubs like the Residence Hall Association (RHA) can help. On Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m., RHA is hosting a first-year roommate mixer. Freshmen can ask upperclassmen about housing while also looking for potential roommates. This event, in addition to other housing-related events that occur throughout the spring semester, can help make the housing process less scary for students.