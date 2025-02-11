No. 1 Eagles Continue Strong Start to the Season, Dominate BU 21–6

Boston College lacrosse opened its season with a dominant win 21–7 over Loyola Maryland on Friday.

According to BC head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein, that victory set her team up for its most recent accomplishment: a 21–6 victory over Boston University (0–1) on Sunday afternoon.

“Seeing such strong gameplay against a strong opponent like Loyola just sets us up to win today,” Walker-Weinstein said. “It sets the tone for how we are going to have to play to win against strong competitors.”

BU was able to stay with BC at first, but the Eagles eventually pulled away to beat the Terriers in dominant fashion and secure their 15th straight win over their cross-town opponents.

The Eagles started the game quickly as Rachel Clark landed a shot in the BU net 38 seconds into the game off an assist from McKenna Davis.

The Terriers responded about a minute later, when Tessa Geddes landed a shot. But BC’s offense immediately regrouped after the faceoff and continued to attack the BU defense, hoping to regain its lead. The Eagles did just that, as Mia Mascone scored to regain her team’s lead.

BC captain Shea Baker picked up a green card that put BU at a man advantage. Once again, the Terriers worked to respond to the BC goal with a goal of their own. BU attack, Izabella Amonte shot and scored on BC net to make the score 2–2 at 11:21.

And the Eagles continued to fight to regain the lead.

BC found themselves in the BU defensive zone when Eagles attack Molly Driscoll, earned two free-position shots at 8:58 and 8:22 to gain two more goals for BC—bringing the score to 4–2.

With the lead back in the BC’s favor, the Eagles would not be slowing down. They continued to put pressure on the BU defense and look for chances to increase their lead.

BC and BU continued to fight as the first quarter dwindled down. At the start of the second period, BC lost the faceoff to give BU the upper hand as game play picked up.

BU used their faceoff win as Terrier’s Amonte began to close the scoring gap when she landed a shot in BC net 46 seconds into the frame. And the Eagles refused to watch its lead diminish and immediately fought to further extend it.

As the second quarter winded down, BC’s Devon Russell earned a free-position shot that she used to score on the BU net—closing out the first half with a score of 13–5 with 2:12 left to play.

At the start of the third quarter, BC cruised past the Terriers. Only eight seconds into the first quarter, Emma LoPinto received a pass from Abbey Herod directly off the faceoff, bringing the score to 14–5. BC found themselves continuing to attack off the faceoff.

The Terriers were looking for any hope to come back from the growing scoring deficit. But BC stopped any possibility of doing just that.

And Giulia Collarusso rattled the Eagles’ final goal of the game off an Avery Hudson assist—ending the game 21–6.

When asked about her players’ performance after the game, Walker-Weinstein mentioned Herod.

“I am just really proud of our center, Abbey Herod,” Walker-Weinstein said. “She deserves the most credit because she really set the tone for our team. Both games really, to be able to handle the draw and that is really spectacular. That’s really going to be the most important element looking forward.”