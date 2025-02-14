Our Valentine To You: The Arts Editors’ Playlist for Love

Ahh, Valentine’s Day. A holiday both loved and loathed, celebrated and circumvented, this time of year has the truly unique ability to bring out a variety of very passionate emotions. As dorm windows fill with heart balloons and red sprinkles suddenly top Boston College Dining’s brownies and cakes, the spirit of Valentine’s Day has certainly made its way to campus.

No matter your personal feelings towards Feb. 14, the arts editors have curated a playlist with songs that are sure to honor the holiday of love. Whether you’re looking to be heartwarmed or heartbroken, check out our picks—consider it our valentine to you!

Milo’s Picks

“I Want You” – Bob Dylan

Among the far off, poetic imagery of “the guilty undertaker,” “the drunken politician,” and “the queen of spades,” Dylan slips in the pith of the song: “I wasn’t born to lose you.” The passionate longing of Dylan is substantial as he howls the chorus, which reaches its climax when he is reduced to begging, “I want you, so bad.” Harmonica and organ bellowing, the feeling of unrequited desire is overwhelming as Dylan feels his lover slipping away.

“Our House” – Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

The descriptions of domestic life in this tune convey a warm and cozy feeling, which feels like the epitome of contentment. The home is not his, hers, nor mine, but “our”, and the ease of life at the house is attributed completely to the feeling of companionship. The song is wholeheartedly idyllic and is symbolic of a comfortable compatibility which makes any potential troubles seem thoroughly insignificant.

“Romeo and Juliet” – Dire Straits

Dire Straits’ modern reinterpretation of Shakespeare’s most famous work is spirited and playful. The contemporary Romeo expresses his feelings in a much less formal way than his 16th-century counterpart, letting his affection be known in the short and sweet phrase of, “You and me babe, how ’bout it?” Though Juliet continuously casts Romeo aside, Romeo is still lovestruck, and his tenderness toward her is the feeling that comes through emphatically in the song.

“Mama You’ve Been on My Mind” – George Harrison

Believe it or not, I’m not just trying to sneak another Dylan song in by way of a cover. Harrison’s was the first version I heard of “Mama You’ve Been on My Mind” and remains my favorite, as his vocal inflection clearly reflects the angst of his muddled disposition. The song perfectly evokes the feeling of having one person completely occupy your headspace, even to the point where you feel as though you understand them better than themselves. Harrison sings, “I’d be curious to know if you can see yourself as clear / As someone who has had you on his mind.”

Bia’s Picks

“Heavenly” – Cigarettes After Sex

No one sets the Valentine’s mood quite like Cigarettes After Sex. With their dream-like melodies and lyrics that linger with both passion and tenderness—“Touch me with a kiss, feel me on your lips / Because this is where I want to be”—“Heavenly” perfectly captures the essence of a sweet love.

“2 Become 1” – Spice Girls

With its gentle melody and heartfelt harmonies, “2 Becomes 1” is a quintessential ’90s love song that captures the warmth of intimacy. The Spice Girls trade their usual high-energy pop for something more tender, creating a track that feels both nostalgic and timeless. It is one of those songs that would play on rom-coms as the jock and the girl-next-door have their long-awaited first kiss.

“Fade Into You” – Mazzy Star

Few songs evoke the feeling of quiet yearning quite like “Fade Into You.” Its hypnotic guitar and hazy vocals create an atmosphere of dreamy melancholy, where love feels intoxicating yet just out of reach. Mazzy Star’s classic is the perfect soundtrack for a wistful Valentine’s night.

“The Good I’ll Do” – Zach Bryan

When we’re talking about love, no genre does it quite like country. Zach Bryan puts into words the realities of a relationship beyond its initial, all-consuming passion—where rough times come by, but love endures. “Ask me if I’m staying, and I’ll say that I’m sleeping on the floor / Won’t you tell me that you need me? ’Cause lately I’ve been needin’ / Someone to remind me, worth more than just an evenin’.” The track’s rawness makes “The Good I’ll Do” a testament to love that lasts, even through its challenges.

Maddie’s Picks

“Sweet Symphony (feat. Chris Stapleton)” – Joy Oladokun

Beginning with soft guitar strums backed by even softer piano chords, the sentimentality of this song is immediately clear. Joy Oladokun’s voice drips with tenderness, and when she is joined by an equally emotional Chris Stapleton, this love ballad just rips at the heartstrings. I think I cried the first time I heard “Sweet Symphony.”

“I Was Born To Love You” – Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell

It was quite a challenge deciding which Ray LaMontagne song to include here, but “I Was Born to Love You” had to win. LaMontagne’s gentle approach to the song perfectly encapsulates the affection behind each lyric. Add in Sierra Ferrell’s harmonizing, and this song becomes a perfect ode to that special someone you adore so dearly.

“Work Song” – Hozier

What about this song isn’t perfect? Hozier’s beautifully meaningful lyricism is on full display in “Work Song,” describing his love with unfounded yearning and admiration. “When my time comes around / Lay me gently in the cold dark earth / No grave can hold my body down / I’ll crawl home to her,” pines Hozier in the chorus. I can’t put into words how pure the love in this song is.

“Nothin’ Can Change This Love” – Sam Cooke

Bringing a little soul to the playlist, Sam Cooke sings from deep within his heart in every one of his hits. “Nothin’ Can Change This Love” is no exception, as light piano paired with steady strings provides just enough backing for Cooke’s pure vocals. This is one of those songs you can’t help but picture yourself slow dancing in the kitchen to.