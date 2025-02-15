Eagles Beat Binghamton, Fall to No. 14 Duke and No. 2 Florida to Open Bubly Invitational

Following a trend that has plagued it throughout the season, Boston College softball opened its game against No. 14 Duke down big following a three-run first inning from the Blue Devils.

Duke’s offensive domination set the game’s tone early as Duke (4–2) defeated BC (4–4) 9–1 in five innings in Gainesville on Friday afternoon to begin the Bubly Invitational Tournament 1–2.

After a quiet second inning for the Blue Devils, thanks to a quick 1-2-3 performance from starting freshman pitcher Bailey Kendziorski, the Eagles’ bats finally got going in the bottom of the third, as BC scored off consecutive singles from Zoe Hines and Hannah Slike.

The Blue Devils responded immediately, however, as they scored four runs in the top of the fourth thanks to doubles from Kairi Rodriguez and Aminah Vega.

BC’s day worsened as the damage continued in the fourth inning, during which Duke loaded the bases and scored four runs off a defensive error in the infield and a double to left field from first baseman KK Mathis, bringing the score to 9–1.

BC, needing at least one run to avoid being mercy-ruled in the top of the fifth inning, looked to the top of its lineup to keep the game going.

What they got, however, was two full-count strikeouts from Gator Robinson and Hines and a quick pop-up from Slike to end the game for the Eagles.

Earlier on Friday, BC shut out Binghamton (3–3) 2–0 in a tightly contested pitching duel.

Sophomore pitcher Kelly Colleran pitched 5.1 innings and allowed only one hit in her outing, while pitcher Kendziorski blanked the Bearcats at the plate over the remaining 1.2 innings, allowing no baserunners and earning her first collegiate career save.

The Eagles struggled on offense, though, registering only three hits and zero earned runs off Binghamton pitcher Olivia Kennedy.

Small-ball and defensive errors from the Bearcat infield ultimately allowed the Eagles to squeak past Binghamton, as Hines and Robinson both scored thanks to an error in the fifth inning to put BC up 2–0.

In their first game of the tournament, the Eagles faced off against the hosting No. 2 University of Florida (9–0), ultimately falling 12–7 on Thursday.

BC held its own in an intense offensive battle, outhitting the undefeated Gators 12–11. It was big plays at the plate, however, including three doubles and a home run, which lifted Florida past BC.

Over the first three innings, both the Gators and Eagles scored at least one run, though Florida’s explosive five-run first inning gave them a lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.

Silent fourth and fifth innings from the Gators allowed BC to keep battling, but the Eagles ultimately found themselves in the losing column to start the weekend.