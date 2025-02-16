Affordable, Last-Minute Spring Break Destinations

If you’ve had enough of all the snow and ice, you’re not alone. Many Eagles are looking to escape the bitter temperatures and unwind in the sun.

Luckily, Spring Break is almost upon us. With just two weeks to go, it’s now or never to lock down your dream vacation. But flying South can get expensive—especially when you plan last minute. Here’s a guide to navigating Spring Break destinations on a budget.

Panama City Beach, FL

Panama City Beach (PCB) is the perfect Florida vacation destination complete with white beaches, warm weather, and picturesque marine life.

PCB is known by some as the Spring Break Capital—making it the ideal place to meet kids from other schools. There’s also not a shortage of fun activities to fill your day, from mini golf to fishing and miles of pristine shoreline for tanning. The nightlife won’t disappoint either: with rowdy restaurants, beachside tiki bars, and bustling clubs.

San Juan, Puerto Rico

If you’re looking to travel far without having to find your passport—San Juan is the place for you. Situated in the southern Atlantic ocean on Puerto Rico’s northeast shore, San Juan provides the perfect Caribbean escape. Beaches are packed with sunbathers, water sport takers, and night time stargazers, making them the perfect activity for the whole day.

Beyond picturesque beaches, Puerto Rico is also rich with culture and historical sites to explore. Traditional Puerto Rican food is definitely worth trying, especially the empanadillas and fresh fish. While the flights may be more expensive than to Florida, the cultural experience is definitely worth the added cost.

Sanibel Island, FL

For non-partiers looking for a relaxing, yet warm, vacation, Sanibel is the place for you. Sanibel Island is a quaint spot packed with cute boutiques, oceanside restaurants, and white sand beaches. The beaches are scattered with seashells for you to collect during your stay for a nice, free, memento of your trip.

With plenty of biking and walking trails, there are also plenty of opportunities to stay active between tanning and eating ice cream. This spot will leave you feeling refreshed and ready to pack on the second half of the semester.

South Padre Island, TX

South Padre has been a popular destination for college students with its party environment and immaculate beaches. With 24-hour beach bashes, there is no shortage of fun in this destination.

Between party days, you can also try out kiteboarding, deep-sea fishing, and beach yoga. Plus, if you’re bored of the beach you can get on the road and head inland to check out some of Texas’s major cities like Houston and Dallas.

Savannah, GA

Savannah is a historic city full of exciting quirks and eccentricities. If you happen to be a true crime enthusiast this is the perfect place for you with ghost tours running day and night. Others who aren’t as ghost friendly can find entertainment at the Southern style restaurants and bars.

There are also plenty of inexpensive outdoor activities to try like kayaking, swimming, and paddle boarding on the Savannah River. Although you might be a little farther from the beach, there are still opportunities to visit local beaches just a 20 minute drive away at Tybee Island.