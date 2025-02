On Feb. 3, No. 1 Boston College advanced to the Beanpot Final for the first time since 2019 with a decisive 8-2 win over Northeastern. The following week, BC took on No. 9 Boston University in the final, ultimately suffering a 4-1 loss and dropping the 298th Battle of Comm. Ave.

Photo Credits: Chris Ticas / Heights Senior Staff, Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor, Ellie El-Fishawy / Heights Editor, Henry Hurd / Heights Staffer