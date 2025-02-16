How To Stay Connected With Friends Studying Abroad

If your best friend just hopped on a plane to Europe and left you to brave Boston College’s brutal winter alone, you’re probably feeling a little left behind. While their Instagram stories may be filled with gelato and scenic views, you’re stuck refreshing Canvas and dodging icy sidewalks.

It’s okay to feel a little dramatic about it—friendship heartbreak is real. But don’t worry! Staying connected and keeping your spirits up is easier than you think. Here are some simple ways to keep the friendship strong and survive the emotional rollercoaster of missing them.

Set Up Weekly Calls (And Actually Stick to Them)

Time zones are the worst—your late-night thoughts are their early-morning lectures. But making the effort to schedule a weekly FaceTime call can make all the difference in keeping your friendship alive. Even a quick 10 minute catch-up can work wonders, reminding you both that the distance isn’t forever. Pro tip: Pick a set day and time, and treat it like a sacred ritual—because it is.

Make a Shared Photo Album

Create a shared Google Photos album where you can both upload snapshots of your daily lives. They’ll get to see your scenic walks around the Res, and you’ll get a front-row seat to their study abroad adventures. It’s not quite the same as being there, but, hey, it beats lurking on their Instagram stories.

Keep Up with their Experiences

It’s easy to feel like your friend’s life is a highlight reel of adventures while you’re stuck in a mundane routine, but don’t let that stop you from engaging. Ask about their classes, cultural experiences, and any new hobbies they’ve picked up. Showing interest keeps the bond strong and reminds them that you’re still their biggest supporter—just from a little farther away.

Send Quick Updates About Your Life

Just because they’re off exploring new places doesn’t mean they don’t want to hear about life back home. Share the latest campus gossip, your chaotic group project struggles, or even a random thought that made you laugh. A quick text, meme, or voice note helps them to feel included in your daily life—and gives them something to respond to between sightseeing and siestas. Plus, it keeps the friendship feeling effortless, no matter how many time zones apart you are.

Talk About What You’ll Do When They Get Back

Talk about things you’ll do when they get back, whether that’s a weekend trip, a favorite restaurant visit, or just a long catch-up session. Having things to look forward to makes the distance feel less permanent.

Plan a Visit (If You Can)

If your budget allows, take a trip to see your friend! Even if it’s just a long weekend, experiencing a slice of their study-abroad life will make the distance worth it. Plus, nothing beats seeing a new country with a built-in tour guide.

If You’re Feeling Down, Let Yourself Feel It (But Then Distract Yourself)

It’s okay to feel sad. Missing someone who means a lot to you is tough, and there’s no shame in feeling a little left out when they’re off having grand adventures. But instead of wallowing too hard, channel that energy into something fun. Try a new club, plan weekend adventures with other friends, or use this time to become the most interesting person ever so you have endless stories to tell them when they come back.

Remember: This is Temporary

Right now, it might feel like they’ve been gone forever, but before you know it, they’ll be back. Friendships that survive time zones and distance are the real deal, as they have stood the test of time and distance. So, send that text, schedule that call, and keep the friendship alive. They’ll be back before you know it, and when they are, you’ll have plenty of stories to swap over a well-deserved, in-person catch-up session!