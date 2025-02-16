A Match Made in Heaven: Sharps and Heightsmen Charm in Valentine’s Day–Themed Show

Love was in the air in Devlin 008, transformed from classroom to stage in a Valentine’s Day makeover. Pink and red balloons adorned the wall behind the performers alongside the event’s title, “Love on the Sheights.”

At showtime, the all-male a capella group, The Heightsmen, and the all-female a cappella group, The Sharps, took the stage to rapturous applause. The Sharps kept to the Valentine’s Day spirit by donning red dresses while the Heightsmen kept their signature look of khaki pants and red and white striped ties, highlighted with pink boutonnières on their blue blazers.

The romantic atmosphere was demonstrated not only through the show’s decorations but also in the setlist, which featured a selection of recognizable love songs. The show opened with a group performance of Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” which had the crowd head over heels.

The Sharps ceded the stage to The Heightsmen first, but not before noting the recent holiday. The group urged those in attendance to embrace the spirit of Valentine’s Day and take the hand of whoever was seated beside them.

Once The Sharps concluded their pitch, The Heightsmen swept the crowd off their feet with “Natural Disaster” by Zac Brown Band. The rendition featured a solo from Jack Kehoe, MCAS ’28. Soloist Jared Aimone, MCAS ’26, followed with a performance of the Frank Sinatra classic “Fly Me to the Moon,” to the great excitement of the audience, which began cheering at the opening notes.

Next, the crowd went wild for “Sara Smile” by Daryl Hall & John Oates. The song featured a standout performance from soloist Finn McGurn, MCAS ’26, who wowed with his vocal runs. Before welcoming The Sharps back on stage, The Heightsmen serenaded The Sharps with “My Girl” by The Temptations, which they dedicated to the group.

The Sharps retook the stage and began with “Oops!…I Did It Again” by Britney Spears. Soloist Megan Murphy, CSOM ’27, performed a powerful rendition of the 2000s classic to the enchanted crowd.

Lily Anderson, MCAS ’28, followed up by belting Paramore’s “Still Into You” in a high-powered performance. Soloist Julia Rousmaniere, MCAS ’26, slowed things down with her heartfelt version of “At Last” by Etta James.

The Sharps finished their set with a bouncy rendition of The Supremes’ “You Can’t Hurry Love,” featuring soloist Ashley Herlambang, CSON ’27. The Sharps then redoubled their Valentine’s Day efforts, asking if those in attendance had made their move yet.

Both groups sang together in the show’s closer, “Lay All Your Love On Me” by ABBA. Cameron Matheson, MCAS ’25, and Brianna Skeen, CSOM ’26, soloed together in a performance fitting for a finale. The duo’s innate chemistry was evident in their playful choreography, which perfectly complemented their impressive voices.

The song was met with enthusiastic applause from the enamored crowd. By the concert’s conclusion, it was clear that the audience couldn’t help falling in love with The Sharps and The Heightsmen.