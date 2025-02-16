The Lumineers Remain True to Roots on New Album ‘Automatic’

★★★★☆



Automatic, the newest album by The Lumineers released on Friday, kept a consistent sound that remains true to the band’s previous music. It is the duo’s fifth album, following their album Brightside, which was released in 2022.

Band members Jeremiah Fraites and Wesley Schultz promoted the album by posting what fans believed to be lyrics on television test cards. They announced the album on Jan. 8 and released the lead single, “Same Old Song.”

This first track encapsulates the band’s trend of exploring darker themes with an upbeat melody. “Same Old Song” is a fitting title because it’s about feeling disconnected from the world since everything feels the same, all the while sounding similar to the band’s hit song “Cleopatra.”

“We sing the same old, same sad song” is repeated throughout the chorus, encapsulating the feeling of tiresome repetitiveness with a catchy beat and stomp-and-holler sound that keeps listeners engaged.

The second track, “Asshole,” focuses on self-awareness and showcases a raw and emotional type of vulnerability that remains consistent throughout the album. Next is “Strings,” a 36-second instrumental track that allows a break for listeners to take in the music but admittedly feels a bit out of place.

The fourth and titular track, “Automatic,” uses the piano to create an emotional effect in this ballad-like song. The chorus of “Oh, my lover, is it ever gonna be enough?” brings a deep sadness and insecurity. Although released on Valentine’s Day, the album focuses on loneliness rather than love.

“You’re All I Got,” released as a single, has an acoustic melody and calls back to the band’s previous work. It is a beautiful and emotional song about an intense and deep connection with another person.

The sixth track, “Plasticine,” is about molding and adapting oneself to a particular situation, “plasticine” meaning a soft modeling material. The lyrics call against digitization and emphasize the importance of being in the moment when it comes to having a real connection with someone.

“Everyone in a world so full of / Silent conversations / Can you promise not to fake it for us?” Schulz sings.

The track “Ativan” highlights the consistent emotional vulnerability shown throughout the album. This yearning for a struggling relationship through heartbreaking lyrics paired with a catchy tune provides a sound fitting the rest of The Lumineers’ discography.

“Keys on the Table,” another song repeating the phrase “You’re all I got,” further proves the repetitive nature of the album and ties together the themes of vulnerability and dependency. Another piano track, “Better Day,” brings a poetic touch to the album with deeply saddened lyrics, a common trend within the album.

“Say somethin’, I’m sorry, please / Can’t we scroll back and delete?” sings Schulz, conveying the feeling of a distance that exists with digital technology and the longing for a more personal connection.

The 10th track on the album is another instrumental track called “Sunflowers.” Unlike “Strings,” this track is a necessary addition to the album, and its sweet and simple piano melody gives listeners a break to take in and truly connect with the music.

The final track, “So Long,” has a powerful ending to a tasteful album. The instrumentation, especially the tambourine, encompasses the folk-like sound for which the band is known.

Closing the album with this classic Lumineers sound truly ties it all together. While their music remains consistent, the sadness emulated through their lyrics is powerful and adds another dimension to this upbeat-sounding album and their discography as a whole.