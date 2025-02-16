Optimize Your Study Time With These Helpful Homework and Self Care Apps

College life can be busy, chaotic, and often overwhelming. With constant deadlines, looming exams, assignments piling up, and nonstop club and social commitments, staying on top of everything can feel nearly impossible. The good news? Technology has your back.

We all know the go-to apps like Google Calendar and Quizlet, but there are hundreds of lesser-known apps that can make your college experience easier, more productive, and even more fun. From staying focused to managing assignments, here are some underrated apps perfect for students looking to maximize time and minimize stress.

Forest: Stay Focused and Plant Trees

If you want to stay focused on your work, break your TikTok addiction, and help the environment all at once, the Forest app is for you. Simply open the app, set a timer, and start concentrating—your productivity (and the planet) will thank you.

This will plant a virtual tree, and as long as you stay off your phone, the tree will grow. But, if you go on your phone or close the Forest app before the timer is up, your tree will die. The best part? Forest partners with an organization called Trees for the Future to plant real trees when you succeed in growing your virtual ones. At just $3.99 per month, it’s a small price to pay for the chance to help save the environment and boost your GPA.

Notion: One App for Your Whole Life

Notion has gained some popularity among college students—and for good reason. It’s an all-in-one workspace that is highly customizable, making it ideal for organizing notes, assignments, projects, and even your personal goals.

With thousands of customizable templates, Notion helps you stay on top of whatever you need. Whether you need a to-do list, an assignment tracker, a calendar, or more, Notion has it all. Its clean design and easy-to-use templates make it the perfect app for students who want to keep everything organized in one place.

Libby: A Library in Your Pocket

Gone are the days of trekking to the campus library for reading materials and paying hundreds on textbooks every semester. Libby connects you to your library’s digital collection, giving you access to thousands of ebooks and audiobooks for free. It’s perfect for students who love to read for fun or need quick access to a textbook or reading for class. Best of all, it’s completely free with a valid Boston College library card.

Anki: Memorize and Master Any Subject

If you’re struggling to memorize key facts or vocabulary for exams, Anki is a must-have. This flashcard app uses spaced repetition, a scientifically proven method to help you retain information more effectively. Whether you’re studying for a biology test, prepping for a history exam, or learning a new language, Anki’s customizable flashcards help reinforce your memory over time.

By presenting you flashcards right before you’re likely to forget them, Anki reinforces information in your long-term memory. While it’s especially popular among medical students, it can be a lifesaver for anyone looking to improve their study habits or memorize large amounts of information.

Headspace: Meditation and Mindfulness To Relieve Stress

While academics are a key part of college life, prioritizing your wellness is just as important. Headspace is a meditation app that offers guided mindfulness exercises, ranging from quick three-minute sessions to longer, more in-depth practices. If you’re looking to destress before an exam, improve your sleep quality, or just practice mindfulness or meditation throughout your day, using Headspace is an easy way to do so.

Happify: Boost Your Mood and Mental Health

Feeling sad, anxious, or overwhelmed? Happify is an app that offers science-based activities and games designed to improve your mood and mental health. The app uses positive psychology principles to help you overcome negative thoughts, manage stress, and build mental resilience. It’s a great tool for students who may be feeling stressed out, down, or defeated.