Britain’s Beloved Bear returns in ‘Paddington in Peru’

Few characters in modern cinema radiate as much warmth and charm as Paddington Bear. A longtime British icon, Paddington’s last big feature was in 2022 alongside the late Queen in a sketch for her Platinum Jubilee, a feature which saw a resurgence in his popularity.

Now, with Paddington in Peru, the third installment in the much-loved franchise, director Dougal Wilson takes Paddington back to his ancestral roots. The film takes the bear on a journey filled with adventure, humor, and moving moments, making for a delightful continuation of the series.

What begins as a heartfelt reunion with an aging Aunt Lucy (Imelda Staunton)—Paddington’s Peruvian aunt living in the ‘Home for Retired Bears’—soon turns into an unexpected adventure involving singing nuns, an Amazonian River cruise, and many marmalade sandwiches.

It wouldn’t be a Paddington movie without a bit of his well-intentioned but destructive chaos, and this time, the bear’s antics lead to unexpected mayhem among the ruins of Machu Picchu. If you care deeply about World Heritage sites, it would be wise to look away during this scene.

Ben Whishaw continues to voice Paddington with the perfect blend of innocence and sincerity, bringing warmth and charm to every scene. The Brown family, with Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville at the forefront, remains as endearing as ever, although the franchise focus shifts away from them in this chapter of Paddington’s life. The subplot of the family being brought closer through the Peruvian excursion felt predictable but was necessary to complement the movie’s overall theme.

The film introduces an intriguing new character in the Reverend Mother of the Home for Retired Bears, played by Academy Award–winner Olivia Colman. Her portrayal of a guitar-strumming, bazooka-wielding nun adds a fresh dynamic to the story, keeping audiences both entertained and on edge.

Antonio Banderas plays the gold-hungry jungle guide, Hunter Cabot, whose only interest in Paddington is down to the belief that the bear will lead him to the legendary El Dorado. His performance felt slightly overembellished, but his acting decently fulfilled the anti-hero role in a children’s movie.

At its core, Paddington in Peru is a story about home, belonging, and the importance of kindness. The film balances its humor with emotional moments that pull at the heartstrings, reminding audiences why Paddington’s stories resonate so deeply. Whether it’s a touching scene between Paddington and his bear family or a quiet moment of reflection from the Brown family, the film never loses sight of its emotional center.

Paddington in Peru is a worthy addition to the franchise, capturing the magic that made the first two films so beloved. When franchises can so often feel like money grabs by the third movie, this film rises above this pattern, establishing Paddington as a character with a solid background and identity.

The dialogue in a post-credit scene hints at a fourth Paddington adventure, as the bear presents his brothers and sisters—all named after London train stations—to an incarcerated Hugh Grant.

With its charming humor, heartfelt storytelling, and stunning visuals, Paddington in Peru continues to uphold the bear’s legacy as one of British cinema’s most endearing characters. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the series, this is a film that will leave you smiling.

Old or young, grab your tissues and marmalade sandwiches: Paddington in Peru is in theaters now.