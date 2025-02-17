Mulligan: Abbott Elementary Carves Space for African American Voices in Comedy

In an era of television defined by streaming and binge-watching, one genre often rises above the rest in popularity: the sitcom. With a combination of shorter episodes and longer seasons, sitcoms are every serial-watcher’s dream.

But despite sitcoms’ seeming perfection, one glaring problem emerges.

When considering the modern-day sitcom, big names like The Office, Modern Family, and Arrested Development easily come to mind. While these shows are certainly entertaining and deserve their credit, they ultimately lack a diverse cast.

Heralded as some of the top comedies on television, the faces of sitcoms are restricted mostly to white actors. Take Parks and Recreation, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and The Big Bang Theory all have predominantly, if not solely, white casts, making current comedic television feel whitewashed.

Barring one exception.

Abbott Elementary began in the mind of executive producer, writer, and actor Quinta Brunson before premiering in 2021 to critical acclaim. A mockumentary-style sitcom, the show has quickly risen to outstanding popularity, boasting a 99 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

This popularity does not only come from hilarious recurring bits and looks snuck at the camera but also from its poignant subject matter. Set in a predominantly Black Philadelphia public school, Abbott Elementary tells the story of teachers using the (very) little they are provided with to try and give kids the best education they can.

As is the case with many inner-city public schools, teachers have to struggle against underfunding and mismanagement throughout their daily lives. These tough conditions mean the kids in attendance are often placed at a comparative disadvantage.

With its premise, Abbott Elementary aims to shed light on the lackluster circumstances African American youth can face when going to inner-city public schools. Beneath the dialogue and situations that leave the viewer laughing lies the message that the underfunding of education can negatively impact the African American community.

So while other mockumentary-style, workplace comedies would rather focus on the silly happenings of a paper sales office or vampires living on Staten Island, Abbott Elementary notably deviates from the norm by centering around a real, pressing issue.

Just from the initial plot summary, it is clear this show is different by expertly walking the line between comedy and substance. But this difference does not stop only at the premise. Abbott Elementary breaks through the problem of diversity holding many modern sitcoms back by having a predominantly African American cast.

Accurately depicting the real demographic makeup of Philadelphia public schools, the students as well as the teachers are played by African American actors. As is the case with the show’s theme, Abbott Elementary is committed to breaking through the bubble sitcoms often end up trapped in, extending past the situation-based comedy to reflect the real world.

Even more, the characters who are not African American still act as foils to the show’s diversity efforts. Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter) is from South Philadelphia and is deeply entrenched in the area’s historic violence. With unlimited remarks about uncles in jail and how she always “has a guy” who can solve an issue, Schemmenti’s Italian roots are the foundation of her character.

While Schemmenti reflects the Italian roots of Southern Philly, Jacob Hill (Chris Perfetti) instead represents the stereotypical, overly enthusiastic ally toward his coworkers. An outspoken liberal history teacher, Hill will consistently express his seeming understanding of culture to the dismay of his African American colleagues.

Often overstepping and being taken down a peg as a response, running jokes like his rejection from Morehouse College—a historically Black institution—make Hill the epitome of cringe-worthy allyship.

At its core, Abbott Elementary is about African American culture. It’s not just groundbreaking in its diverse cast, but it makes a point of having commentary in every episode. From the creation of a school step team to a parent questioning Hill’s abilities to teach Black history as a white man, Abbott Elementary challenges racial assumptions to celebrate the African American community.

Abbott Elementary is truly remarkable compared to other modern sitcoms. Looking back at comedy television historically, however, it’s easy to see that Abbott Elementary rides on the backs of other trailblazing, diverse shows.

Similar to Abbott Elementary, previous successful sitcoms with predominantly African American casts were greatly outnumbered by sitcoms with white casts. Take, for one, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. Airing in the late 1990s, Fresh Prince was hugely popular but competed for popularity against another megastar—Friends.

And while Fresh Prince certainly got its praise, it is easy to lose it in the overwhelming wave of well-liked, predominantly white sitcoms. From Frasier to Will & Grace, Everybody Loves Raymond to Full House, shows that truly showcase diverse voices end up simply swept in with the mix.

This, unfortunately, is the trend within the world of comedy. Despite The Cosby Show opening the door for modern sitcoms with African American casts, the efforts toward diversity in television comedy can feel minimal in the grand scheme of things.

Still, shows like The Cosby Show, Fresh Prince, and Abbott Elementary bring necessary voices to the screen. Even though they may be outnumbered, each of these series has made significant steps forward for the sake of inclusion and equity.

And what’s better, these steps have certainly not been overlooked. Abbott Elementary has been an Emmy-nominated show since its inception, making history with every award won. Sheryl Lee Ralph is the first Black actress in 35 years to win Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy—only the second to do so. The show’s creator, Brunson, is the first Black woman to win solo for Outstanding Writing and for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy.

Even more notably, the show has been nominated for awards that highlight not only its greatness in entertainment but also its importance regarding diversity. Whether it be winning nine NAACP Image Awards or a coveted Peabody Award that “honors excellence in storytelling that reflects the social issues and the emerging voices of our day,” Abbott Elementary has proved to be today’s game changer.

Brunson—who has aptly won a Peabody Trailblazing Award herself—has made waves in creating Abbott Elementary. Not only has she aided in reviving the sitcom show style, but her story of an underfunded, non-white school tackles real issues while simultaneously bringing diversity to the forefront of television.

Abbott Elementary is truly exceptional. While there is always work to be done to highlight more diverse voices, Abbott Elementary shows that it is possible to be both entertaining and influential.