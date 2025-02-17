Advocacy Paves the Way for Legacy

When I was admitted to Boston College, I had never set foot on campus. Everything I knew about BC came from virtual sessions with student admissions volunteers and videos I watched on social media.

Desperate for more insight, I searched YouTube with phrases like “Black Women Boston College,” hoping to catch a glimpse of what life might be like for someone like me. But it was fruitless. No one I saw or spoke to looked like me or could direct me toward resources for students of color on campus. Navigating the steps to a successful freshman year felt elusive.

However hopeless I felt, I was overcome by the belief in myself to thrive in spaces that I had never been in before. I mean, how could I not when I stared at “thriving in Boston” on my vision board every day of senior year? And when I had a community that supported this little girl being the first in her lineage to ever go to college? I was determined not to let the induced mindset of imposter syndrome guide my future. Instead, I would adopt one that allowed me to live out my ancestors’ dreams.

Just two weeks before the start of my freshman year, I was welcomed into a community that completely shifted the trajectory of both my life and experience here at BC. The BC F1RST College Transition Program (CTP) provides support and guidance to help students succeed. They offer programs that foster relationships with faculty, encourage the use of university resources, and cultivate intentional connections that will benefit students throughout their college careers. It was truly heaven-sent for a student like me, who grew up in Georgia and was moving across the country for the first time in my life.

It was through this program that my advocacy for resources on campus began. I had my feet on the ground, and I was determined to help guide those around me toward the resources that could alleviate the challenges they were facing.

In search of a safe haven for women on campus? The Women’s Center is on the 4th Floor of Maloney.

Looking for the First-Gen office? Oh, my favorite advisors are located on Coro.

Need to see a counselor? First floor of Gasson, my love.

I had found silos of support on campus and was eager to help assist students who might have felt as lost and voiceless as I did. I knew their experience wasn’t uncommon because I, too, was the girl scouring the internet for resources and community. That is why I understood, and felt deeply, the responsibility of building up as I climbed.

In my first semester of college, I applied to be the UGBC first-generation special interest student representative. I heard back within a week, and I knew my work wasn’t just beginning—it was about to continue on a larger scale.

As the first-generation representative, I’ve been able to advocate for my community and uplift student voices on campus in places where they are often overlooked. Through meetings with the Office of Undergraduate Admission, academic administrators, and the Pine Manor Institute for Student Success, we’ve successfully hosted events like “Meet Messina” to bridge the gap between Messina College and the main campus. We also curated an incredible First-Gen Week, featuring guest speakers and campuswide events to bring the community together and celebrate our trailblazing students.

Through fruitful conversations with students and attending meetings with faculty, I’ve had the privilege of serving as an advocate who can implement change with the undergraduate government. I’m eager to push for progress and take action because I’ve never felt more empowered, hopeful, and supported by both faculty and students. Seeing first-gen students’ faces light up when they spot us tabling on the quad or noticing how they sigh with relief once they learn about various resources on campus is what fills my heart. It’s these small but powerful moments that inspire me to continue the advocacy work I do on campus.

My relationships with students have deepened, but even more importantly, the relationship I have with myself—the girl once searching for a place to belong—has grown immensely. I could not imagine myself anywhere else other than BC, a place that has supported and cultivated my growth both as a student and in my role as a senator. Today, I find myself frequently stopping by the First-Gen office, engaging in long conversations with students between classes, and scheduling meetings with faculty to bring future initiatives to life.

Without realizing it, I have become the Black woman on campus I once searched for on YouTube as a senior. I will not stop until every student like me feels seen and encouraged to thrive in spaces that were not always designed with them in mind.