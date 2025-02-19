Newton’s Jean and Lee Kitchen Serves Flavorful Asian Cuisine with a Homey Touch

Nestled just south of Newton, slightly removed from the city’s hustle and bustle, Jean and Lee Kitchen is a hidden gem on a quiet street corner with minimal signage. Yet, this family-owned Chinese and Taiwanese restaurant captivates customers with its flavorful dishes, ensuring they keep coming back for more.

A small space, the cozy ambience of Jean and Lee Kitchen is a perfect spot for a calm dinner out.

Olina Zhang, a first-time customer of Jean and Lee, appreciated the relaxing energy of a restaurant close to her company building, especially after a long day at work.

“I do like the environment一quiet, cozy, not too many people,” said Zhang. “It’s a very homey kind of vibe.”

With so many dishes full of flavor, it’s difficult to choose which to indulge in, but the cumin lamb stole the show.

With compliments of both sautéed green and yellow onions that add depth and texture to the dish, the bold cumin taste of the lamb stands out without overpowering the other umami flavors. The meat is tender without being too chewy—overall a rich, savory, and satisfying dish.

Other fan favorites include the three-cup chicken and pea-pod stems.

Pea-pod stems are a popular dish in Chinese and Taiwanese cuisine. Jean and Lee does it wonderfully with a sauce that is slightly sweet—comparable to teriyaki—but also peppery, nutty, and slightly tart. The chicken is cooked perfectly to fall off the bone, and the whole cloves of garlic and spinach are a wonderful addition of flavor and color.

For those who like to end a meal on a sweet note, Jean and Lee not only offers a variety of desserts but also a simple bubble milk tea that’s light, not too sweet, and won’t leave you feeling overly full.

In honor of the Lunar New Year, Jean and Lee offers complimentary fried red-bean rice cakes. They were a unique treat, since the rice cakes were only slightly sweet and tasted oddly similar to banana bread. While the outside was crunchy, the inside was soft and chewy, similar to a Turkish delight.

While delicious, some dishes on the menu might differ from what customers have in mind when they order.

Boxi Liu, a returning customer with Chinese heritage, is always excited to visit restaurants that might satisfy his cravings for dishes that remind him of home.

“It’s not 100 percent authentic, “ Liu said. “It’s not that the taste is bad, it’s just not what we expected or experienced in our hometown.”

During his visit to Jean and Lee, Liu ordered the three-cup chicken and the stinky tofu, the latter being another one of his favorites. He liked the smaller, more street-style dishes the restaurant specializes in, especially those that include fried tofu.

Chien Lee, the son of the owner, who is the “Jean” in Jean and Lee, understands Taiwanese street food tends to be the restaurant’s most popular.

“We are doing authentic, traditional Taiwanese street food, so there are not many other restaurants that can compete, and there are no similar ones around these areas,” Lee said. “So once people want to try Taiwanese food, this is the only place they can think about in this whole area.”

When it comes to the street foods they serve, he recommends the scallion beef wrap and steamed pork buns, but his favorite dish is the pork chop over rice—he praises it as both tasty and filling.

In keeping his family’s business alive, Lee explained how he aims to treat and make customers feel as if they were going to a friend’s house for dinner.

“We like friendly service,” Lee said. “You know, you can do whatever. You can talk loud. You know, you can switch seats, no problem. You drop the food on the ground, it’s okay. You know, you have the customer stop, but they don’t have money or forgot something at home. It’s okay. We take care of it. No worries, come back and pay if you remember.”

One of the biggest challenges Lee has encountered has been keeping quality and authenticity consistent when hiring new chefs.

“It’s very tough to find a chef who can cook our food,” Lee said. “The chefs have been working for 10 years here, we have never changed chefs.”

Lee acknowledged the challenges the restaurant faces but ultimately believes the atmosphere and quality they provide go beyond what’s on the menu.

“It’s not just the food,” Lee said. “It’s about the feeling of where you’re sitting down and eating, and with who you talk [to] when you’re eating. So even if the food is not 100 percent correct, the same, like Taiwanese taste, you still have some kind of homesick feeling when you’re eating.”