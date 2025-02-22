Campbell Shuts Out New Hampshire, Leads No. 13 Eagles to 2–0 Win

No. 13 Boston College women’s hockey slid back into the rankings as the Eagles headed into their last series of the regular season—a home-and-home against New Hampshire.

BC (20–12–1, 16–9–1) wasted no time proving that the top 15 was where it belongs, ultimately shutting out New Hampshire (15–16–2, 11–14–1) in Conte Forum on Friday night.

The first 28 minutes of the game came and went with neither team netting a goal or picking up a penalty.

It was a matchup between goalies, as netminders Grace Campbell and Sedona Blair combined for 19 saves in the first frame alone. It helped that the Eagles picked up 19 blocks, helping to keep the game scoreless until eight minutes into the second period.

Campbell ranks fifth and Blair ranks sixth in Hockey East in save percentage this season.

On Friday night, that seemingly small difference proved to be a big one, as Campbell shut out New Hampshire on the way to a 2–0 win for BC.

Julia Pellerin scored the first goal of the game eight minutes into the second frame, and Alanna Devlin tacked on another goal just two minutes into the third frame, leading the Eagles over their Hockey East opponent.

Sammy Taber sent a cross-ice pass to Pellerin skating up the left side of the ice. Pellerin took a few touches, then launched a shot past her defender’s left arm. The puck snuck its way into the net, finding a sliver of daylight between the left side of Blair’s body and the back of the net to put the Eagles up 1–0.

Pellerin leads the Eagles in scoring with 18 goals this season. That’s tied for the most by any player in Hockey East.

The Eagles had three more shots on goal through the rest of the frame, but the game headed into the final period with the Eagles up 1–0, looking for an insurance goal to give themselves a bigger cushion.

That’s exactly what BC got just two minutes into the third period.

Devlin charged into the crease, following Gaby Roy’s miss with a rebound shot that sputtered into New Hampshire’s goal to put BC up 2–0.

Campbell tallied three saves through the rest of the period, keeping the Wildcats silent to earn her fifth shutout of the season and a win for the Eagles.