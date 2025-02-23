Alicia Piedalue Promotes Differential Learning in Campaign for School Committee Seat

Alicia Piedalue is running for the open Ward 7 Newton School Committee seat, championing a platform of inclusive programming to meet every student’s needs.

Amy Davenport previously held the position but had to vacate once she moved from Newton. The city scheduled a special election to fill the vacancy, and Piedalue is running unopposed.

Piedalue and her family moved to Newton over two years ago. She has professional experience in organizational health and talent management and has served on multiple public and private school governance boards, including that of Eliot Innovation School in Boston’s North End.

She explained that her experience with her own children—and their diverse learning styles—made her aware of the unique challenges facing education.

“So under my own roof, I have four really different kids, and I’m constantly kind of balancing their different needs,” Piedalue said. “I think that’s something that’s really top of mind in Newton public schools right now, is how we balance the priorities of this incredibly diverse set of learners we have across the city.”

COVID-19 has posed issues for education across the country, and following the Newton Teachers Association strike last winter, Newton education is in a particularly unique position, explained Piedalue.

“I think that the last five years have been chaotic with both COVID-19—which has been a long road coming out of that we’re not really fully out of it in terms of the differentiation of learning with our students—and then the [Newton Teacher’s Association] strike,” Piedalue said.

According to Piedalue, the next couple of years could see substantial and important changes being made in education—changes that Newton residents are especially ready for.

“I feel like the next five years can be when Newton does this next level of public education work that so many people in the community have been asking for,” Piedalue said.

Piedalue believes that Newton is especially equipped to exemplify this revitalized educational system.

“If Newton can’t be the model district for the nation, given our size, the way we have a breadth of programming, the way we actually have good resources, and the way we have an engaged community, I don’t know who can do it,” Piedalue said. “I’ve tried to make it a point to ask a lot of my children’s teachers how they’re feeling and … they are feeling like we are moving forward together. I have talked to some other folks who are still upset about it, so I do think that there’s work.”

Piedalue believes reaching the school district’s goals necessitates communication and connection.

“I think we need these random or small acts of connection,” Piedalue said. “We need families reaching out to teachers—ask a question or give a compliment or just note something about what your kid brought home that day to tell you—and same thing with teachers. Build trust, then build understanding, and I think they get us to a place where we can hit these goals together.”

She explained that Newton is lucky to have teachers and families who care so much about the education of all students.

“I feel like people are very invested in the schools, and I don’t think you would have as much discourse if they weren’t,” Piedalue said. “So even in the places where we don’t agree, the fact that the discourse is alive and well—even when it’s contentious—shows the level of engagement and investment in the schools because people want them to be better.”

Piedalue has endorsements from community members and current councilors. Her website features support from Marc Laredo, president of Newton City Council, Barry Greenstein, Newton School Committee member, and Davenport.

One such supporter is Ross Wilson, who currently works alongside Piedalue on the Eliot Innovation School Governing Board.

Wilson previously served as Boston Deputy Superintendent and held various roles in the Boston public school system including chief of staff, assistant superintendent for human capital, principal, kindergarten teacher, literacy specialist, and teacher of students with disabilities.

The Governing Board acts almost like a local school committee, explained Wilson, evaluating current and future employment, school leadership, and approving major policies for the school.

“The Eliot is, in fact, an innovation school, which means that the school has the ability to make us make decisions that’s in the best interest of the students and staff, sort of in an autonomous way,” said Wilson.

Wilson explained that Pedialue’s experience has given her skills especially qualified for the position.

“Alicia and my role in the governing board—as we’re nonstaff members—is to be parent reps and community reps, and we represent the voices of about 850 families that go to the Eliot school,” Wilson said. “We want to make sure that we’re doing the best work possible to support the school and to hold the school accountable for serving all students well.”

Wilson continued, explaining that Piedalue works to understand every aspect of the issues brought before the board to make the best decisions for students.

“Alicia is incredibly skilled at asking great questions, and I just admire her because she’s somebody that tries to always understand where somebody’s coming from, their points of view, and their background,” said Wilson. ”So she’s a great person who will ask good questions, bring things to light, help understand others’ points of views, and bring people together to make good decisions on behalf of students.”

Piedalue’s platform seeks to create an education for every student, so even the most diverse learners are in environments geared toward their success.

“I think the goal of public education is to educate all the kids, right?” Piedalue said. “So we’ve got to be able to meet the needs of every learner where they’re at and get them to their highest potential. And so that’s sort of the exciting part because it’s a tricky problem.”

But regardless of how tricky a problem it may be, Piedalue plans to address every student’s needs.

“It’s so many different kinds of kids, kids that need support, the kids that need to be challenged,” said Piedalue. “And I know what it’s like to have all of those kids, and they all deserve acceleration. They all deserve to thrive.”

The Ward 7 school committee special election will be held on March 18.