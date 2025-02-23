“An Exciting Next Chapter”: Faculty React to Butler’s Appointment as University President

The appointment of Rev. John T. “Jack” Butler, S.J., as the next University president of Boston College has sparked discussions among faculty members about the direction the University will take under his leadership.

Butler, Haub vice president for University Mission and Ministry, was named the 26th president of BC by the Board of Trustees on Tuesday, following University President Rev. William P. Leahy, S.J.’s, nearly three-decade-long tenure. Butler is set to take over in 2026.

According to Rev. Andrea Vicini, S.J., the Rev. Michael P. Walsh chair in bioethics and the chair of the theology department, Butler’s leadership will provide an opportunity to strengthen BC’s Jesuit mission while also expanding academic and research initiatives.

“Our Theology Department fully embraces this approach, contributing to form future generations of competent leaders who strive to promote the common good,” Vicini wrote in a statement to The Heights. “Under the leadership of Fr. Jack Butler, S.J., we will continue to contribute in creative ways to the formation of our students.”

Ethan Sullivan, senior associate dean for undergraduate programs in the Carroll School of Management, believes Butler’s ability to build strong relationships with students, faculty, alumni, and other University partners will be a defining feature of his tenure.

“One of my favorite sayings is that the meaning of life is found in relationships, and Jack is a master in understanding and valuing relationships with others, the self, and God,” Sullivan wrote in a statement to The Heights. “Boston College is blessed that he will steward us through an exciting next chapter.”

Stanton Wortham, inaugural Charles F. Donovan, S.J., dean of the Lynch School of Education and Human Development, emphasized Butler’s caring approach to supporting both students and faculty.

“I don’t know if you’ve experienced it personally, but Fr. Jack Butler is also a very caring person,” Wortham said. “Students come into his office if they have challenges or concerns, and he works with them, talks to them. He does that with faculty and staff too.”

Gerald Easter, chair of the political science department, said he hopes Butler will be able to build on Leahy’s accomplishments and maintain strong ties with academic departments and key administrators.

“I think that overall BC has been run well under Fr. Leahy, and I hope to see continuity in the relationship between the Poli Sci department and BC’s administrative hierarchy, including the Morrissey College dean, the Provost, and the new President,” Easter wrote in a statement to The Heights.

While there is optimism surrounding his appointment, faculty are mindful of the broader challenges that Butler will need to navigate.

According to Charles Hoffman, chair of the biology department, the biggest difficulties may not stem from internal change but from broader, external pressures facing higher education.

“We’re in a turbulent time,” Hoffman said. “Education is under threat, and going through a transition in this period could create certain challenges that wouldn’t arise in a more stable time. But I don’t think that’s anything specific to the current president or the future president.”

Wortham said Butler, who has been at BC since 2002, will be well-equipped to handle these challenges because of his experience at and knowledge of the University.

“If you have a new president come from the outside, there’s a learning curve— it takes some time to get up to speed,” Wortham said. “He doesn’t have any of that, because he’s been with us. He knows the mission. He knows the people.”

Looking to the future, faculty have different areas they hope to see at the forefront under Butler’s leadership.

Hoffman emphasized the importance of expanding BC’s research capabilities, particularly in STEM fields.

“I think a lot of current students are attracted to BC in more STEM areas,” Hoffman said. “So building that and continuing to support STEM is going to be what I’m watching for.”

In a video released shortly after the announcement of his presidency, Butler underscored the importance of educating students holistically—an approach Wortham said he is eager to see Butler prioritize.

“Boston College has this distinctive emphasis on holistic human development, on trying to help young people reflect on and develop a sense of what’s ultimately important for themselves,” Wortham said. “I know that Father Butler really cares about that, and I think he’s going to be able to move the University so that more people recognize the distinctive features of what we do in terms of formative education.”

Hoffman said he hopes Butler will welcome suggestions and feedback from faculty when deciding which initiatives to pursue.

“My hope is that he does a lot of outreach to hear from all the different components of the University, and before deciding on what initiatives to prioritize,” Hoffman said.

For Wortham, the success of Butler’s presidency will be measured by the University’s continued growth and influence.

“The University has been on a good upward trajectory under Fr. Leahy, and I think that with Fr. Jack Butler, he’s really well-positioned to keep that momentum going,” Wortham said.