BC Powers Past East Carolina in 6–5 Comeback Thriller

Boston College softball came out hot against East Carolina University thanks to a two-run homer from right-fielder Jordan Stephens in the top of the first inning of the Eagles’ Sunday afternoon matchup.

In a tightly contested showdown, BC (8–5) capped off a 3–0 weekend at the Pirate Invitational, edging out host East Carolina University (7–5) 6–5 in Greenville behind clutch pitching and power at the plate.

“I said we need to set a tone,” BC head coach Amy Kvilhaug said, “Our team is always energetic, so not just mentally setting the tone. We also have to do it with our actions.”

Despite a strong start from Sophomore pitcher Kelly Colleran, who struck out three swinging in the bottom of the first, a defensive error and a wild pitch allowed the Pirates to get two runners on base.

ECU capitalized, scoring two runs through a two-run double from Pirates shortstop Logan Sutton, evening the game 2–2. The Eagles limited the damage by catching Sutton in a rundown between second and third to end the inning, though.

In the top of the second, a hit-by-pitch and miscommunication in the ECU infield allowed BC to get a runner on first and second with one out, but the Pirates got out of the jam through two quick outs.

On the mound, Colleran got right back to work in the bottom of the second, striking out the first batter she faced in three pitches. A double from third Baseman Chloe Geijer, however, put the Pirates in prime position to gain their first lead of the day.

Despite the pressure, Colleran remained composed, inducing a quick pop-out and groundout to keep the game knotted.

While the Eagles had a quiet third inning, getting one baserunner by way of a single from second-baseman Emma Jackson, the Pirates’ own Emma Jackson opened the bottom of the third with a home run to right-center field, giving ECU the lead.

After hitting ECU second-baseman Hailey Massaro to load the bases with two outs, Colleran needed a strong performance to keep the Eagles’ deficit at one. After a battle from the Pirates’ Geijer, Colleran got exactly what she needed as she forced a foul-out to limit the damage.

“[Colleran] did a really nice job of adjusting to their adjustment, so it was sort of a game of chess, and I think she won,” said Kvilhaug.

BC’s offense again went quiet in the top of the fourth inning, going down 1-2-3 on ten pitches. In the bottom of the inning, ECU’s Jackson continued her strong offensive performance, getting another extra-base hit, this time a double, off Colleran to push the Pirates’ lead to two.

Needing a strong showing to keep the game competitive, the Eagles relied on small ball to start the top of the fifth inning, getting two runners on with no outs.

BC would finally capitalize after three scoreless innings, as a two-run double down the left field line from catcher Hannah Slike tied the game at four and knocked out the Pirates’ starting pitcher.

Taylor Apple, pitching in relief for the Pirates, closed out the inning scoreless to keep the game tied. For the Eagles, Colleran had a similarly strong outing in the bottom of the fifth to maintain the tie heading into the sixth.

The Eagles appeared primed to break the stalemate in the top of the sixth inning, as a single and two walks loaded the bases. With two outs, Slike once again came up to the plate at a pivotal moment, seeking to replicate her previous inning offensive success.

Despite a strong eight-pitch battle at the plate from Slike, however, Apple avoided conceding any damage and sent the tied game to the bottom of the sixth.

The Pirates broke the tie in the bottom of the sixth, though, scoring a run after three consecutive hits, forcing BC to respond to keep its hopes alive.

Seeking some late-game heroics to push past the Pirates of ECU, the Eagles found them when left fielder Zoe Hines hit her first home run of the season, a two-run shot to left center, to regain the lead in the top of the seventh inning for BC.

The Pirates threatened to tie the game with a one-out double in the bottom of the seventh, but Colleran shut the door, pitching a scoreless inning to secure the Eagles’ comeback win.

“We believe that we are a team that never, ever stops punching back and fights back in every game,” Kvilhaug said, “We’re able to be resilient.”