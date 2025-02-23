“We’re about to pull the rug out from under you”:  Caltha Rocks in Original-Dominated Set

Perhaps you know them by Chicken Liver Testimony, Wandering Mongoose, or one of the many other names that the band playing Vandy Cab Room on Friday has been called. Now, it’s Caltha for good, and it has found an identity in more than just its name.

Caltha, a Boston College student band, played a benefit concert in conjunction with EcoPledge of BC to raise money for LA wildfire victims. EcoPledge was hoping the concert would draw a crowd, and it certainly did, filling most of the cab room.

“It just comes down to the fact that we’re extremely indecisive,” Matthew Baldari, MCAS ’25, said about the band’s name, laughing. “It was a running bit. It’s official. We’ve made up our minds.”

A few minutes after 6:30 p.m., Caltha members took their positions. Charlie Schulz, MCAS ’25, and Cormac Delaney, MCAS ’25, both brandished electric guitars in the front. On their left was Mike McKane, MCAS ’25, playing bass. On the right was Owen Stannard, MCAS ’25, playing electric guitar in blue overalls. Rounding out the group was Baldari on the drums.

Schulz urged the audience to move closer before launching into their first song of the evening, the band’s newest single “Alligator.” The energetic number featured Delaney on vocals as well as lead guitar.

“If you thought that one was just for us, then this one is really just for us,” Schulz joked before launching into “Funky Number,” another original song. The song was much groovier, featuring Schulz on vocals and a bass solo from McKane.

Keeping with the groovy theme, Caltha next played “Brains Out,” which had the audience bobbing their heads. The song showcased the band’s precise interplay, the musicians frequently stopping in time with Baldari’s crisp drumming.

Next, the band brought the lights down to play its first cover of the evening. Stannard took the mic to sing “Everywhere, Everything” by Noah Kahan.

Caltha then went back to a slew of originals that showcased its musical range. Stannard retained his vocal duties for a bluesy track that opened with Delaney on harmonica. Next, Schulz sang “Pastel Skies,” a nostalgic song featuring a slide guitar solo from Delaney.

The group then played “Fall Down,” a Hendrix-inspired standout. Schulz took the mic from its stand and got the audience dancing during the energetic track. When the song concluded, Schulz revealed he had been battling the flu all week before the show.

“I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to make it, but I’m here,” Schulz said.

Next, Caltha announced that it had a guest. Sofia Burke, MCAS ’25, took the stage and provided vocals for the next song, “Walk Away.” Burke’s powerful voice bolstered the cinematic track.

Burke stayed on the mic for the band’s second cover of the night, a rocking rendition of Elvis Presley’s “Hound Dog.” Her commanding presence was accompanied by solos from Stannard and Delaney.

After thanking Burke, Schulz announced that the band had one song left for the night. It played “71,” an atmospheric, Backseat Lovers-esque track. As Schulz sang, many in the audience sang along. The performance contained a commanding solo from Delaney and was met with enthusiasm.

After the cheers died down, Schulz smiled and said, “You can leave if you want to—we’re gonna jam for a minute.”

Caltha then launched into “Franklin’s Tower” by the Grateful Dead. It was apparent how much the group was enjoying themselves, exchanging smiles while they played.

Following sufficient jamming, the band segued into “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd. Delaney expertly performed the song’s iconic solo, which had the crowd cheering.

After the show, Schulz explained the desire to play originals rather than covers when asked about the setlist.

“We have an album coming out in April,” Schulz said. “We were only playing for an hour. We try to compete. We want our songs to be as good as the covers.”

Focused on writing originals, Caltha is certainly attempting to make a name for itself. Baldari expressed how rewarding it is to be gaining the following the band has always wished for.

“It’s always cool to see people singing along,” Baldari said.