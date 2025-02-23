No. 13 Eagles Finish Out Regular Season Play with a Tie Against UNH

Going into Saturday night’s game, No. 13 Boston College women’s hockey had not lost to New Hampshire all season. In the teams’ previous two matchups, Grace Campbell had earned shutouts—that includes a 2–0 shutout on Friday night.

This time around, the Eagles (20–12–2, 16–9–2 Hockey East) ended regulation tied 1–1 and ultimately beat New Hampshire (15–16–3, 11–14–2) in a shootout.

BC found itself attacking the Wildcat’s defense to start the second half of this weekend’s series, searching for an opportunity for a shot on goal. But Julia Pellerin earned a penalty instead, putting the Wildcats on the power play about halfway through the first frame.

BC was able to successfully fend off the Wildcats from any scoring opportunities during their penalty kill. But Charlie Rauch fought back shortly after, sneaking a shot from behind BC’s net past the goal line for her first career goal with about three minutes left in the first period.

Rauch’s goal gave the Wildcats the lead, forcing BC to play catch up for the remainder of the period.

The second period began with the Wildcats on a power play after a penalty on Jade Arnone for roughing with 17 seconds left in the first period. The Eagles were able to complete their second successful penalty kill, however, and held the Wildcats to a one-goal difference throughout the entire second period.

BC stayed aggressive throughout the second period, registering 15 shots on goal, but were unable to land any in New Hampshire’s net.

As the third period got underway, Julia Pellerin and Maddie Crowley-Cahill both earned penalties. Pellerin’s came first, so BC had a brief chance at a power-play goal as Crowley-Cahill remained in the box.

BC was unable to make use of the power play, but it ended up not mattering.

Less than a minute later, Eagles’ forward Kate Ham shot and scored to make the score 1–1. Ham’s goal was assisted by Sammy Taber and Molly Jordan and gave BC hope to keep the game going.

Grace Campbell made 25 saves while only allowing one goal, and the buzzer rang with a score of 1–1, leading to overtime.

The Eagles dominated puck play during overtime as they hammered shots at New Hampshire’s net, but were all stopped by Wildcats netminder Noemi Martinez.

The buzzer rang at the end of overtime and the score officially ended in a 1–1 tie, forcing the game to a shootout.

BC’s first goal in the shoot-out came from captain Gaby Roy on the second shot for the Eagles. Roy’s goal finished out the game, ending with an extra point for the Eagles on the regular season as BC looks toward next weekend’s postseason matchup against Maine.