Women’s lacrosse is back in action, remaining undefeated after five games. On Wednesday, BC dominated UMass with a stunning 22-5 victory, led by Rachel Clark, who netted 6 goals. Then, on Saturday, the Eagles soared past Duke with a decisive 19-10 win.

Photo Credits: Emily Ahern / Heights Editor, Trishna Condoor / Heights Staffer, Yamari Santillan / Heights Staffer, Owen Bienen / Heights Editor