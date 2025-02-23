Seniors are constantly encouraged to say “yes” to every experience that comes their way, but no one seems to mention the expensive price tag attached. Saying “yes” inevitably means saying “goodbye” to the limited stockpile of cash seniors have saved over the last four years. A ticket to the 100 Days Dance, for example, costs $40—without factoring in Uber charges, drinks, or after-party tickets.

The 100 Days Dance was just the beginning of the anticipated costs awaiting seniors if we don’t begin to shift the culture associated with end-of-the-year festivities. I recognize that some expenses are unavoidable, but there are clear ways to host events that celebrate our upcoming graduation without forcing students to front a massive bill.

For example, I believe the 100 Days Dance could easily be made bigger, better, and cheaper.

I propose hosting the event in the Conte Forum. Boston College has at its disposal a massive stadium with a good speaker system and lighting setup. There’s no need to make seniors trek into the middle of Boston when the dance floor can’t even fit the entire class. Plus, the arena has built-in concession stands to serve food.

Instead of hiring a professional DJ, we could utilize student talent. In the senior class, there are numerous bands and amateur DJs who would jump at the chance to perform for the entire grade. BC could entice them with a modest paycheck for their efforts, especially since they often perform for free.

While some may argue that this format would lower student attendance, I disagree. Would students trade a night at the club for a modest school dance reminiscent of high school? I have enough faith in my fellow seniors to say yes. BC students know how to have a good time anywhere—why would a venue change affect that? The lower-priced tickets and convenience of an on-campus location would make it even more appealing.

Of course, I’m not sure about the feasibility of hosting an event like this in Conte, but the main point I am trying to make is that there’s a lack of creativity surrounding the Senior Experience at the moment. We need to move away from the same played-out traditions and start exploring more activities that the whole senior class can attend.

We could organize a senior field day where the winning team gets free tickets to commencement ball, a “last night” festival to end our time at BC the same way we started freshman year, or a senior showcase in Robsham. Simply adding “senior” to any exciting event can make it an affordable way to celebrate the final semester at BC.

The possibilities to create nostalgia and bring our class together are endless—we just have to be open to them.