Tate McRae Steps Back Into the Spotlight With ‘So Close To What’

In her latest release, So Close To What, Tate McRae solidified her status as a rising pop star. The Canadian singer delivered a 15-track EP that blends an “I-am-her” mentality with lover-girl vulnerability, sidestepping the typical love songs that dominate the Valentine’s Day season.

“With music and finding perspective on situations, no one quite understands like another girl,” McRae told Apple Music. “You need another girl to know exactly what we’ve gone through and to know what it actually feels like in order to write a song. When you’re in a writing session, you have to be one brain together, and if it’s not that, that’s when chaos happens.”

The album kicks off fervently with its first track, “Miss possessive”. McRae opens with a bold one-liner from actress Sydney Sweeney, “No, seriously, get your hands off my man.” The song blends elements of R&B with pop, creating a mix that is both sultry and assertive. Lyrically, the pop singer did not hold back—her words are threatening yet enticing. Within the first song, McRae set the tone for the rest of the album: powerful, personal, and confident.

“I know what you are / Trying so hard / Running ‘round tryna f–k a star,” sings McRae.

First teased on iHeartRadio’s 2024 Jingle Ball, “Sports Car” was an instant phenomenon.

“Tatiana, my alter ego, wrote a lot of the songs on the album—including ‘Sports Car,’” McRae confessed.

A fan favorite, the third track on the album has notes of Britney Spears’ “I’m A Slave 4 You.” Buckle up and get ready, this song is sensual and fun, and has already hit number 21 on the Hot 100—a well-deserved spot.

“No, you ain’t got no Mrs. / Oh, but you got a sports car / We can uh-uh in it / While you drive it real far,” sings McRae.

Next up is “Dear god.” Don’t be fooled by the title, McRae’s prayers are the least bit holy. Wishing to erase the memories of a past lover, this song is a series of pleas to forget something that’s already gone.

“Dear God / Get his imprint out of my bed / Take amazing out of our sex,” McRae sings.

“Purple lace bra” discusses the scrutiny women stars face in the music industry. An intimate look into the singer’s struggles with being in the constant spotlight, the song uses colorful lingerie as a motif for the harsh reality of living life in the fast lane. Only 21 years old, McRae has already had to deal with an array of comments and criticism.

“Did my purple lace bra get your attention / I could take it off for you and tell you what I’m going through,” sings McRae.

A fast-paced, hip-hop-driven track, “It’s ok I’m ok” sees McRae embracing her self-assured persona. The rap-reminiscent chorus and outro make it clear that if her relationship turns into a competition with another girl, she’ll be the one to walk away, and she’ll be just fine with that.

“It’s okay, I’m okay, had him in the first place / I don’t want him anyway, girl, take him,” sings McRae.

The first few notes of “Nostalgia” are very 2020 Olivia Rodrigo–esque, with acoustic guitar and a melancholic yet comforting element. The singer discusses her parents’ pasts and regrets, things they wish they would’ve done differently, and how that changed her own outlook on life—particularly how, even at a young age, she had a sense of time’s fleeting nature.

“Oh, where does the time go? / You never really know / ’Til you’re standing in the bathroom mirror like / ‘No, shit, we got so close,’” sings McRae.

“I know love (feat. The Kid LAROI)” is McRae’s second track on the album to feature a guest artist—this time, her current boyfriend, The Kid LAROI. The Australian-born rapper joins McRae to give listeners a sneak peek into their relationship, filled with love, compliments, fights, and everything in between.

Both artists have risen to fame as popular singer-songwriters in the past few years, but this album was the first time they ever came together in the studio.

“It was a really funny process, because me and Laroi have never really, like, taken each other seriously,” McRae shared at a Spotify listening party. “You know when you’re in a relationship and you sing around each other, but you don’t really, like, sing? So it was a little stressful being in the studio singing and writing in front of him, but it was a cool experience to watch him in his process.”Whether she’s reflecting on the highs and lows of love, the pressures of female rivalry, or the intensity of romance, McRae perfectly captures what it feels like to be a girl in her twenties. Catchy and bold, with its early 2000s feel, So Close To What is a testament to the pop singer’s rising status in the music industry.