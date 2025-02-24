Bergamini: BC’s New President Will Reinvigorate BC Athletics



When University President Rev. William P. Leahy, S.J., announced he was leaving Boston College in the summer of 2026, questions of who would succeed him began to pour in.

Not only would the new president be in charge of a multi-billion-dollar endowment and all the other responsibilities that come with leading a prestigious Jesuit university, but he would also have the luxury of inheriting and transforming BC Athletics.

It’s no secret that BC Athletics is at a critical crossroads when it comes to surviving in today’s landscape. NIL and conference realignment bring questions about money and concerns about morals. But an energizing new football coach in Bill O’Brien and a men’s hockey program that’s ranked No. 2 in the nation also bring hope and excitement to this institution that boasts 29 other Division I teams.

So naturally, with the news that Rev. Jack Butler, S.J., current Haub vice president for University Mission and Ministry, will serve as the 26th president of BC, questions were rightfully raised about how this decision would impact BC’s athletic programs in the future.

After talking with individuals around the BC community, I can confidently say that Butler, who has served the BC community for the past 22 years, is the right person to lead BC Athletics into this exhilarating—but also scary—future.

Scott Mutryn, who played quarterback at BC from 1995-1999, has known Butler for 14 years and said Butler understands what the Eagles need to do to be successful moving forward.

“He understands the importance of athletics,” Mutryn said. “People want to come and attend schools that have good athletic programs because it’s something to rally around. It’s something to build camaraderie. It’s something that even long after you’ve graduated, you come back to.”

Butler has served as BC football’s chaplain since 2010, traveling to every game and leading mass before the Eagles step out onto the field. Mutryn, who is BC football’s sideline radio analyst, has gotten a close look at Butler’s football mind and deep care for BC’s athletic programs, as Butler spends every game on the sidelines.

“If a block is missed or a penalty is called, you can see his frustration,” Mutryn said. “He’s almost like another coach because he has those mannerisms.”

Mutryn said Butler’s pregame homilies are inspiring and show his dedication to the team in their own right.

“If you heard his homilies and his speeches to the team, then you would want to play,” Mutryn said.

O’Brien expressed equal excitement about Butler’s appointment.

“Father Jack has been an invaluable resource and mentor to our football program since 2010,” O’Brien said. “Through his wisdom and passion, he has been a steadying force to me, our players, and our staff. Father Jack pushes us to be more and do more every single day in football and in our lives.”

Athletics Director Blake James also emphasized his eagerness to work with Butler in a statement to The Heights.

“We are thrilled with the announcement of Father Jack Butler as the next President of Boston College,” James said. “Father Jack has been an invaluable partner to our broad-based athletic programs, supporting our student-athletes, coaches and staff. We are excited to do our part to help Father Jack achieve his vision for Boston College and look forward to many years of his leadership. Congratulations Father Jack!!!”

Peter Bell, BC ‘86, who currently serves as a trustee associate and was a University trustee and adjunct professor from 2003–10, has known Butler for over 20 years through alumni events, such as when Butler would lead mass at trustee meetings.

“I’ve probably gotten 300 emails and texts in the last 24 hours around Father Jack,” Bell said. “That’s amazing.”

Bell thinks Butler is the perfect person to lift BC athletics up to where it needs to be.

“It’s really about demanding excellence,” Bell said. “And excellence starts at the top. He just cares so much about all the things he’s involved in.”

Mutryn remembers a time when BC Athletics was near the top back in the 2000s—such as when football was ranked No. 2 in 2007 or when men’s basketball made the NCAA tournament seven times during the decade.

But with NIL, getting back to the top is more challenging than it used to be.

“He’s not clueless to the world,” Mutryn said. “He’s realistic.”

Bell is also a silver-level donor to the Friends of the Heights, meaning he’s donated in the range of $25,000 and $49,000 within the last year to BC’s NIL collective. Bell, like many others, acknowledges BC needs to step up in terms of its NIL funding to be successful moving forward.

In order to do that, the message from Butler can’t be anything short of winning, Bell said.

“The spirit has to be, ‘Give us resources, and we will win—consistently,’” Bell said. “It can’t be mediocrity. That just doesn’t work in the world.”

Acacia Walker-Weinstein, BC’s lacrosse coach who has led the program to two national championships, said she is very excited about Butler.

“We are in very, very good hands,” Walker-Weinstein said. “I am so happy to have been a part of Father Leahy’s tenure and hopefully BC Lacrosse has made him proud. We will continue to work very hard to bring BC and Father Jack more championship pride.”

Earl Grant, Joanna Bernabei-McNamee, Greg Brown, and Katie Crowley—BC’s men’s basketball, women’s basketball, men’s hockey, and women’s hockey coaches—echoed these sentiments as well.

But bringing more championship trophies to the Heights will come at a price.

BC has already shown its commitment to upgrading its facilities with basketball’s $37 million Hoag Pavilion in 2023, football’s $52.6 million practice facility in The Fish Field House in 2018, baseball and softball’s new fields in 2018 with the Harrington Athletics Village and with an indoor practice facility, the Pete Frates Center, in 2022.

That won’t be enough, though, in this current landscape.

“If they want to be successful athletically, there’s a price you have to pay,” Mutryn said.

And Butler seems to be someone who is invested, professionally and personally, enough to pay the price to be successful athletically while also maintaining BC’s Jesuit message.

Just ask Mike Gambino, BC’s baseball coach from 2011–2023.

“Every time you either sit with Father Jack, speak to him, or hear him speak on the Jesuit mission, it makes you really proud to be part of the tradition,” Gambino said. “He was able to make that mission and how it relates to athletics clear, concise, and get you excited about it.”

Butler was instrumental in helping baseball receive its first-ever team chaplain, Gambino said.

He was also one of the first people at the University to reach out to Gambino when his son suffered a traumatic brain injury in February 2021, which sent him to the intensive care unit at Mass General.

“That meant a lot,” Gambino said. “It was a huge help.”

Butler is known as someone who is always willing to help. Whenever Bell has known someone at BC who is struggling, he has reached out to Butler for guidance—which is why Bell believes Butler is the right person to support BC Athletics.

“He treats everyone with love,” Bell said. “His whole thing is around love and being loved … When you’re around that man, you want to hug that man, and he probably wants to hug you.”