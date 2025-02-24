VP of Student Affairs Cooper Whitehead Issues Statement on Emails Circulating Student Body

Vice President for Student Affairs Shawna Cooper Whitehead issued a statement on Monday evening regarding emails that were sent by a student to various campus organizations and circulated among students throughout the day and on Sunday.

“Please know that the University is aware of how disruptive and hurtful these emails have been for members of the BC community,” Cooper Whitehead wrote to members of the Boston College community who had directly received the emails.

The emails were sent to different listservs across campus, including contact lists for Montserrat students, the African and African Diaspora Studies department, and AHANA student programs.

The student who sent the emails made allegations of rape about another student and allegations of sexual harassment by a University administrator. The Heights could not corroborate the emails’ allegations.

In her statement, Cooper Whitehead asked students to be there for each other and not reply to the emails.

“We ask that you care for each other and access support as needed,” Cooper Whitehead wrote. “Also, please do not reply all to these emails as this is contributing to a significant community disruption and causing continued harm. Remember, people did not elect to receive these emails.”

Cooper Whitehead ended her statement by listing mental health services offered on campus through University Counseling Services and the Office of the Dean of Students.