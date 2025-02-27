Post-Study Abroad Culture Shock: How To Readjust To Life at BC

As many juniors adjust back to Boston College after studying abroad, it can be hard to shake off the reverse culture shock—not just of coming back to the U.S., but of stepping into upperclassman life at BC.

Since you’ll likely have just two or three semesters left at BC after studying abroad, make the most of the time you have left before graduation. Here are some tips for readjusting to American life and fully immersing yourself in everything BC has to offer.

Reconnect With Old Friends

One of the best parts of returning to campus is seeing your close friends, as well as classmates and club friends. Taking time to get a coffee with your first-year writing group or the person you always went to the Rat with sophomore year is a perfect way to reestablish those familiar connections.

Support Other Sports Teams

For most BC students, football, hockey, and basketball are the go-to sporting events. But plenty of other amazing teams deserve support too. Attending your old roommates’ squash game or class friend’s baseball game is a great way to soak up the college sports experience. Before you know it, you’ll be wishing for a little bit more time to cheer on your peers.

Explore a New Workout Class

One of the most underrated perks at BC is the variety of workout classes offered at the Margot Connell Recreation Center—yoga, barré, zumba, bodypump, pilates, and more. With limited time left, trying one of these new classes is a fun way to readjust. Plus, most of them are free!

Try a New Restaurant in Boston

While it may not be as big or iconic as London, Paris, or Madrid, Boston has plenty to offer. With an abundance of restaurants and coffee shops at your fingertips, trying new food is an underrated way to immerse yourself in the city’s culture. With post-grad life approaching and classmates soon going their separate ways, there are only so many weekends left to hop on the T with your best friends and try a cool new Brazilian or Italian restaurant.

Catch Up with a Professor

It’s safe to say that BC students wouldn’t be who we are without our professors. Chances are, your professors care and are curious about your study abroad experience. While it may feel intimidating, asking a professor to catch up over coffee is a great way to reacclimate and reflect on your months spent away from BC.