‘Reacher’ Season 3 Goes Undercover with Bigger Bads and New Allies

★★★★☆

Reacher’s third season introduces an intense new plot independent of its predecessors, as Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) goes undercover to infiltrate an illegal operation in search of a missing Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) informant. The stakes are higher, the action equally intense, and the writing sharper than ever.

The series retains its signature thrills while introducing compelling new characters, including Susan Duffy (Sonya Cassidy) and Paul Van Hoven (Olivier Richters), who add fresh dynamics to Reacher’s journey.

The season opens with a familiar yet gripping sequence—Reacher, attempting to sell records for cash, stumbles upon an attempted kidnapping. True to form, he intervenes, but in the process, he shoots a cop. Shaken, he flees with the young man he just saved, Richard Beck (Johnny Berchtold), raising immediate questions about his state of mind compared to previous seasons.

Beck convinces Reacher to take him home, leading him to a secluded estate in Maine. There, a new group of villains traps Reacher, claiming he must work for them to cover up his crime. Just as Reacher seems cornered, the deception is revealed—Reacher is part of a larger DEA sting operation. His orchestrated “crime” was a ploy to gain entry into a major smuggling ring.

Duffy, the operation’s lead, is a standout addition. Her dry, New England humor adds levity, and while Cassidy’s accent feels slightly forced, it doesn’t detract from the immersion.

Duffy’s stake in the mission—finding a missing DEA informant—aligns with Reacher’s own vendetta. He has reason to believe that Xavier Quinn (Brian Tee), a presumed-dead figure from his past, has resurfaced within the smuggling network led by Beck’s father, Zachary Beck (Anthony Michael Hall).

Ritchson continues to deliver a commanding performance. His blunt delivery and sharp intellect balance the occasional cheesy one-liner, which often leans into self-awareness rather than unintentional humor.

One of the most intriguing additions is Paulie, a towering enforcer who makes Reacher—usually the largest presence in any scene—seem almost small. For the first time, Reacher meets a true physical match, adding tension and unpredictability to the confrontations.

Fans frustrated with season two’s clunky dialogue will appreciate the shift in focus. With less interaction between Reacher and Frances Neagley (Maria Sten), the writing feels tighter and more engaging. The show smartly leans into Reacher’s lone wolf nature, reinforcing the series’ strongest elements.

The narrative remains engaging while staying true to the core formula: Reacher uncovers secrets, takes names, and fights his way through danger with his usual resilience. The complexity lies in the execution rather than the outcome—if that premise doesn’t seem intriguing, the Reacher series may not be for you.

Still, season three injects fresh energy into the franchise. With a stronger supporting cast, improved dialogue, and a well-crafted undercover storyline, Reacher’s latest adventure delivers a thrilling ride that keeps audiences hooked.