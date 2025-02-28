No. 1 BC Beats New Hampshire 4–1 After Frightening Injury Takes Jared Whale Out of Game

Down a goal about midway through the second period, Boston College men’s hockey did not have the juice it typically demonstrates.–

Whether it was just a slow start, or the fact that most of the BC student body had fled Boston for Punta Cana on Spring Break—leaving Conte Forum’s student section ajar to some non-BC faithful—the Eagles just didn’t have it.

Andre Gasseau broke that spell, however, with two quick snipes to hand the No. 1 Eagles (25–6–1, 17–4–1 Hockey East) a 2–1 lead, all in a matter of three minutes. BC hung on to its one-goal advantage, eventually claiming the conference victory over New Hampshire (11–15–5, 3–14–4), 4–1, but a far more serious matter defined the night overall.

After a scary, accidental collision with defenseman Nikolai Jenson with just under five minutes left in the second frame, Wildcats junior goaltender Jared Whale needed to be stretchered off the ice and transported from BC to Mass General Brigham.

Jenson’s rear end collided with Whale’s neck as it became twisted on the ice, and the netminder laid flat on the ice for an extended period of time, not moving a muscle.

Whale could move all his extremities, a UNH source confirmed midway through the period, and head coach Mike Souza said that he hoped to return Whale back to Durham as soon as possible.

“Sometimes, you don’t realize it but you try to treat the kids like they’re your own kids,” Souza said. “I can only imagine seeing that happen [as a parent] and that feeling in your stomach. We made sure we called [his parents], and the medical staff here at BC has been awesome.”

After BC and UNH athletics trainers helped escort Whale on a stretcher and into an ambulance, which drove away to the hospital to further test the severity of the injury, a 15-minute intermission ensued.

The final 4:51 in the second period was played after the intermission ended, and only a brief two-minute pause occurred between the end of the second and the start of the third.

“First, you just think about Jared and hope that everything’s okay,” BC head coach Greg Brown said. “Haven’t been to too many games where guys get stretched off, but every time it’s so scary, so hate to see that. It’s always a possibility in contact sports like hockey, but hoping for the best.”

The rest of the game became overshadowed by an overwhelming presence of deep emotion and prayerful sentiments from those who witnessed the incident—players, coaches, fans, and anybody else included—awaiting to hear updates on Whale’s situation.

“We heard from a lot of people around the college hockey world, from coaches to [referees] to administrators at different schools,” Souza said. “We’re very grateful for their support and prayers for Jared. This is what the hockey community is all about.”

The only Wildcat to score was forward Robert Cronin, who tipped in a Colton Huard shot from the point, rimming the puck around the low-right post and into the net with just under two minutes left in the first period.

Managing a one-goal lead thanks to Gasseau’s brace in the second period, the Eagles tacked on two more goals in the third frame thanks to Connor Joyce and Ryan Leonard.

BC only put 19 shots on net in the entire game and managed to connect four times. But with the disruption of play, the melancholy emotions which draped over Conte like a blanket, and the class display of both teams for putting Whale first, hockey was the last thing on both Souza and Brown’s mind following the conclusion of the contest.