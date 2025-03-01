Eagles Fall 11–4 to Richmond in 2025 ALS Awareness Game

Boston College baseball started Saturday’s ALS Awareness Game at Richmond on a hot streak as transfer Josiah Ragsdale hit a leadoff double to right center.

Patrick Roche’s RBI single scored Ragsdale two at-bats later, sending BC into the bottom of the inning with a 1–0 lead.

But that lead soon faded, as the Spiders (8–2) responded to the Eagles’ lead with 10 unanswered runs of their own over the next six innings, ultimately winning 11–4 and starting BC’s (3–4) March schedule off with a loss.

During the Spiders’ offensive explosion, sophomore catcher Jack Arcamone blasted a 404-foot three-run homer over the right-field fence in the bottom of the third. Arcamone’ solo shot was part of a 4–4 day at the plate for him that included three RBIs and three runs.

Grant Kennedy and Aaron Whitley were also key to the Spiders’ offensive attack. The pair combined for five hits and three runs, while also each hitting doubles of their own.

The Spiders, sporting their custom ALS awareness jerseys, were consistently dominant offensively, scoring in each of the first seven innings.

On the first pitch of the seventh inning, Eagles’ Adam Magpoc launched a solo home run ball over the left-field fence for the sophomore’s first homer of the season, ending BC’s scoring drought.

In the bottom of the inning, though, Connor Larson responded with a home run of his own to stretch Richmond’s lead back to nine.

During the top of the eighth, it looked like the Eagles were threatening to put more runs on the board, but they ended up stranding Roche on third and Magpoc on second.

In the final inning, the Eagles were able to tack two more runs on the board thanks to a home run from Sam McNulty that scored freshman Jace Roossien.

The home run proved to be too little too late for a comeback effort, with that being the last scoring play of the game for the Eagles.

By the end, the Spiders’ offensive firepower proved to be too much as Richmond’s five two-out RBIs and .545 average with runners in scoring position boosted them to a seven-run victory on Saturday afternoon.