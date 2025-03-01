Newton Schools Brace For Potentially “Devastating” Funding Cuts Under Trump Administration

Newton Public Schools (NPS) faces the potential loss of up to $8.7 million in federal grants—the most of any department in the city—following directives from the Trump administration, the Newton School Committee said in its meeting Wednesday.

“We don’t know what the future is going to bring,” NPS Superintendent Anna Nolin said. “It’s very volatile.”

Newton’s budget for FY25 is just under $600 million, between $11 and $12 million of which comes from direct federal funds. Of the federal money used in Newton, $8.7 million is spent in Newton’s schools.

Though the funding makes up a relatively small portion of the NPS budget, Nolin said the district uses every dollar.

“It’s a serious amount of money—it’s millions and millions of dollars,” Nolin said. “This would be devastating to our district.”

Earlier this month, department secretaries under the Trump administration put forth memos stating the administration will eliminate all funds and programs related to climate change or “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) goals.

Further, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Feb. 5 that the Justice Department will ensure sanctuary cities don’t receive federal funds.

In a Feb. 6 budget meeting, Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller also stated concern over a memo from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy which said the federal government will prioritize funding for communities that cut DEI, abolish mask and vaccine mandates, and “give preference to communities with marriage and birth rates higher than the national average.”

“This is exactly what we’re worried about,” Nolin said. “And I know the city council is worried about it. The mayor’s worried about it.”

NPS has only been notified of one grant cut so far, Nolin said—for a program to coach special education high school students on college readiness called My Career and Academic Plan.

This would have been Newton’s first year with the grant, and the state will reimburse the city for its funding between Jan. 1 and Feb. 10, the day it was pulled, according to Nolin.

“We are disappointed that such a program would be pulled,” Nolin said.

The program would have aided Newton’s existing college preparation programming for special education students. It also came with new positions in the schools, which have now been terminated. The teachers who were supposed to take those positions have been reassigned within the district, per a contract with the teachers’ union, according to Nolin.

“We made sure that there were places for them to land back into their units, and we negotiated that prior to the removal of the grants, so they have returned to those positions within the Newton Public Schools,” Nolin said.