Clark and LoPinto Each Score Four Goals, No. 1 BC Beats Dartmouth 16–3

Coming off a 21–5 win over Virginia Tech, No. 1 Boston College lacrosse went into Tuesday’s game against Dartmouth looking for another win to keep the Eagles’ record stainless.

The Eagles did just that.

BC (7–0, 2–0 Atlantic Coast) beat Dartmouth (4–1) 16–3, breaking the Big Greens’ unbeaten streak and earning its fifth double-digit victory of the season.

In Saturday’s win over Virginia Tech, Emma LoPinto and Rachel Clark combined for 14 total points, with five goals and two assists each. Meanwhile, Lydia Colasante had three forced turnovers with three ground balls and four draw controls while goalkeeper Shea Dolce ended the game with a season-high 11 saves.

Immediately out of the gate during Tuesday’s game, Clark opened up where she left off. She started the scoring after landing a shot in the Dartmouth goal just 32 seconds into the game, giving BC a quick lead with her 30th goal of the season.

The Eagles continued to dominate on both ends of the field.

BC’s Dolce stood strong in net, denying Dartmouth any goals before the end of the first quarter as BC headed into the second frame up 6–0, helped by three goals from Clark and one each from LoPinto, McKenna Davis, and Devon Russell.

BC had a slower start to the second quarter, as the Eagles were unable to find the back of the Dartmouth net until about five minutes into the quarter. Clark once again came to the rescue, though, putting BC up 7–0 with a free position shot.

As the Eagles continued to pull away offensively, the defense put up a dominant performance, keeping the Big Green scoreless as the game headed into the half. LoPinto added another goal for the Eagles before the second period ended, and BC headed into its locker room up 9–0.

BC started off the third quarter immediately going on the defensive, continuing to deny Dartmouth any opportunities to score. And as the clock continued to wind down, BC fought to find more scoring opportunities while maintaining its comfortable lead.

That lead wasn’t hard for BC to maintain, as McKenna Davis, Maria Themelis, Kylee Colbert, and LoPinto all scored in the third quarter.

Dartmouth landed its first shot in the BC net with 24 seconds left in the third quarter as Mia Puccio scored to cut the Eagles’ lead to 12.

BC gave up two more goals in the fourth quarter, as Catherine Erb landed two shots past Dolce in the last 3:08 of play.

But BC’s dominance offensively had done more than enough to get the win, as Molly Driscoll, Brooke McLoy, and Giulia Colarusso all scored in the fourth quarter to give BC the 16–3 win.