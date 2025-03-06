Double Overtime Needed in Hockey East Semis, No. 14 BC Falls 3–2 to No. 13 BU

With the success of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) in 2024–25 women’s hockey season, at-large bids are not a given for non-Hockey East champions.

The WCHA sports four schools in the top 10 alone, while Hockey East’s UConn, Boston College, and Boston University have been stagnant in the No. 11–15 positions all season.

This meant No. 14 BC’s Hockey East Semifinal matchup with No. 13 BU would most likely be a one-and-done for either team.

It wouldn’t be a Battle of Comm. Ave. without getting the hearts absolutely pounding on Wednesday evening.

In double overtime fashion, No. 14 BC’s (21–13–2, 16–9–2 Hockey East) season will most likely come to a close after a 3–2 loss to No. 13 BU (23–11–2, 18–7–2).

The Eagles’ two one-goal leads simply weren’t enough to sustain the Terriers’ offense at Walter Brown Arena.

After two killed penalties from both squads early in the first period, Lauren Glaser opened the scoring at 11:50 when she threw a puck in front of the net, deflecting off a BU skate and past the crease.

BC held its lead heading into the first intermission, but the Terriers wouldn’t defend their home rink without a fight.

Just 2:48 into the second frame, BU’s Christina Vote fed Clara Yuhn on the opposite side of the net for a one-timer finish past goaltender Grace Campbell.

Knotted at 1–1, tensions remained high between the rivals—after whistles, loose-puck battles, and meetings in front of the crease persisted.

A lead would not be taken until 1:39 remaining in the second period when Katie Pyne cleaned up a toe-drag deke-and-shoot from Molly Jordan for the 2–1 lead.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, their one-goal cushion would not be seen again.

Just over five minutes into the third period, the game was evened up once again. BU’s Riley Walsh executed the back door tap-in to put the score at 2–2.

With minimal penalties being called and both netminders refusing to carry the burden of letting in the season-ending goal, it’s no surprise this matchup needed 27 extra minutes.

Throughout the remainder of what was thought to be the final frame, both teams exchanged good looks at the go-ahead only to be denied by even better saves.

Campbell stood her ground behind 37 saves while BU’s goalkeeper Callie Shanahan one-upped her with 38 saves.

BU’s Julia Shaunnesy was handed an interference penalty in the first period and BC was served a penalty for too many men on the ice. But still, neither power play unit had an answer.

And it took just over seven minutes for a prayer to be answered.

Vote drove it wide for the Terriers with two BC defenders to the left of her. Quickly cutting inside, she stuffed the puck into Campbell’s pass, only for it to be slapped in by Lindsay Bochna for the golden goal.

While BU will meet Northeastern in the Hockey East Final, the Eagles must wait until they hear their eventual demise.