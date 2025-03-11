Finding Harmony: How B.E.A.T.S. Blends Music and Community

In 2009, Boston College’s music scene was missing something. Earl Edwards, BC ’10, decided it was time for a change. Inspired by other Boston schools embracing R&B on campus, he founded B.E.A.T.S.—Black Experience in America Through Song—bringing a long-overdue space for Black artistry to campus.

Although not a singer himself, Edwards saw the need for a Black, R&B-focused a cappella group at BC and took action. He began recruiting students who could sing and shared his vision with them. Together, they worked to establish the group’s name, mission, and purpose, laying the foundation for what B.E.A.T.S. would become. Today, Edwards is a professor at BC’s Lynch School of Education and Human Development.

B.E.A.T.S. is the only a cappella group at BC dedicated solely to performing music by Black artists. Over the past decade and a half, they have grown substantially, both in participants and recognition.

Victoria Adegboyega, MCAS ’26, has been involved with B.E.A.T.S. since her freshman year. Persuaded by a friend to audition for the a cappella group, she felt the magic of music and the group’s palpable energy immediately. Now a junior and president of B.E.A.T.S., Adegboyega leads a thriving group of 14 students—reflecting a growth of five members in two years.

“I have been involved in B.E.A.T.S. since my freshman fall, when I was a timid girl [who] wasn’t confident in my own thinking,” Adegboyega said. “And I had to have my friend force me to audition. But this year, I have been fortunate enough to be the president of this group, of this growing group.”

Most years, B.E.A.T.S. hosts one performance per semester. This spring, the long-awaited Black History Month Showcase was held at the Vandy Cab Room on Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

The a cappella group crafts the setlist early in the year and practices throughout the fall semester. Alongside her co-musical directors, Toni Martin, CSOM ’27, and Rose Dieujuste, CSOM ’27, Adegboyega ensured the team had enough time to practice and perfect their performance. In a collective effort, the musical directors arrange the songs, dissecting them piece by piece or voice by voice, until they have a final product they are satisfied with.

“We hone in on emotions that are had in the Black experience, but also things that can be easily resonated with an audience that doesn’t necessarily understand the Black experience,” said Adegboyega.

When out of practice, some members of B.E.A.T.S. have secondary roles. Adegboyega, alongside Martin and Dieujuste, make up the group’s e-board president, treasurer, and social media director, respectively. The trio works together to make B.E.A.T.S.’s vision become a reality.

As treasurer, Martin manages B.E.A.T.S.’s funds for daily expenditures and event planning. She revealed how she first heard about the a cappella group through BC’s Instagram. Since then, B.E.A.T.S. has incorporated social media into its recruitment process.

“If people follow our Instagram, we check them out,” said Martin. “We send them DMs to see if they’re interested [and] to establish a connection before they audition.”

Described by Martin as B.E.A.T.S.’s “creative mastermind,” Dieujuste is in charge of the group’s social media and marketing.

“We decided to step up,” said Dieujuste. “We need to work on getting this group seen. We need to work on getting more members.

The members of B.E.A.T.S. come from a wide range of musical backgrounds and varying levels of experience. According to the e-board, most had no formal training before joining, but that hasn’t stopped them—their talent, dedication, and ability to work as a team speaks for itself.

B.E.A.T.S.’s success isn’t just about individual skill but about how they come together to create something greater than the sum of their parts.

“It’s important to have that chemistry because harmony can be viewed in two ways: vocally, but also physically and emotionally,” said Adegboyega. “It’s more than just singing. It’s family. It is the holistic person, the care for the whole person, building off of themes of BC in general, cura personalis.”

Those involved with B.E.A.T.S. have one-on-one weekly meetings, where the group is divided into pairs for a bonding activity. Whether that is grabbing lunch together, going to the gym, or taking a walk around campus, the time spent together outside practice is crucial to the group’s chemistry and the overall flow of their performance.

“Not only are we caring about how good you can sing in the practice room, but we also want to know how well you’re doing academically, physically, and emotionally,” said Adegboyega. “We want to know if there is anything that we can support you with.”

What makes B.E.A.T.S. stand out from the other a cappella groups on campus? Some might say the fact that they focus on R&B and soul. But for its members, it is the bond they’ve built. B.E.A.T.S. isn’t just about performing—it’s about showing up for each other.

Music may be what brought them together, but it is the community that keeps them going.