What Your Spring Break Destination Says About You

With the frigid weather ramping up the past few weeks, it was important that Boston College students have something warm to look forward to: spring. Although the weather won’t actually get warmer for another month or two, Spring Break was a perfect time to catch some early sun. With students flocking to a variety of locations, some more popular than others, here’s what your vacation destination says about you.

Home

Returning to familiar places and faces is refreshing. Whether you hung out with family or reconnected with high school friends, it’s always nice to take a breath and revisit the place you call home. If you fall into this Spring Break category, I’m guessing you’re a freshman and wanted a break from school (me too). This is completely understandable—taking time to rest was just what you needed to power through the last stretch of second semester.

Baha Mar

A favorite destination among freshmen, Baha Mar’s endless amenities and warm weather offer pristine conditions for a quintessential beach vacation. I’m guessing you got tired of the cold, windy Boston weather and needed a change of scenery. Hopefully, a margarita and some pool time helped you relax and recharge.

Punta Cana

Sophomores visiting Punta Cana were looking for an unforgettable experience. Whether you rented an Airbnb or stayed at a resort, there was plenty of fun to be had. If you ventured here, I’m guessing you’ve already been to Baha Mar, too. You probably threw on your shades, spread out in the sand, and switched your phone to island time.

London

If you visited London, you might be a sophomore scouting study abroad opportunities or a freshman preparing for a summer program. You were probably surprised by the lack of sunshine, but given BC’s winter weather, you were well-prepared. A trench coat and some chunky sunglasses were essential for this trip across the pond.

Naples, Fla.

Whether you visited a grandparent or went on family vacation, Naples is a popular spot for students of all grades at BC. With loads of resorts and pristine beaches, you probably spent your time reading a book on the beach, playing some tennis, or simply lounging by the pool. All in all, it’s a basic and fun vacation spot for students.

Skiing

If you spent your vacation skiing in the mountains, there’s a good chance you love the cold weather. On the other hand, maybe you were just dragged into deeper snow by your friends and family. Regardless, major ski resorts out west like Vail offer perfect skiing conditions and amazing après-ski venues—like the Red Lion—for students 21 and over. If you’re an underclassman, you likely still enjoyed your trip, as there’s a lot more to do besides going to bars.