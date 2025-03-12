BC To Establish Murray Center for Student Wellness

Boston College announced the establishment of the Murray Center for Student Wellness, funded by a gift from Tami Murray, BC ’83, which aims to expand mental health resources for students and enhance staff training.

“As a parent, I know there is so much more that young people face today, from social media pressures to increased academic and career competition,” Murray said in the University release.

Murray made the donation in honor of her late husband, Stephen Murray, BC ’84 and a former trustee.

According to the release, the center will enhance accessibility for same-day appointments at University Counseling Services (UCS) and increase education, training, and resources for mental health and wellness on campus.

The University will incorporate existing departments, including UCS, University Health Services (UHS), and the Center for Student Wellness into the Murray Center, the release said.

“The Murray Center for Student Wellness will play a pivotal role in supporting the BC community through increased outreach and education, training, and resource development to address student needs proactively and collaboratively, placing BC at the forefront of collegiate efforts nationwide to address student wellness,” said Vice President for Student Affairs Shawna Cooper Whitehead in the release.

Doug Comeau, current director of UHS, will transition to associate vice president of the Murray Center and lead its operations. Comeau said in the release that the gift will allow UHS to add a new nurse practitioner, physician, and medical dietician to its staff.

“Health care today is a 24/7 operation that requires access to care and enhanced communication and collaboration between service providers,” Comeau said in the release. “The Murray Center for Student Wellness will do all of that for the benefit of BC students.”

In the release, Murray cited her sons’ experiences with the Connors Family Learning Center as the inspiration for establishing a more accessible center.

“I want anyone who is struggling to have access to services in their time of need,” Murray said in the release. “The hope in establishing the center is that no student ever feels alone, and that the Murray Center will provide comprehensive care for the well-being of all BC students.”

Murray said she wanted the center to be an uplifting and comforting place for BC students.

“I hope the center will have a welcoming presence at the University, and that students during difficult times will know there is always light and hope, and a place where they can seek assistance without fear of judgment through the Murray Center,” Murray said in the release.